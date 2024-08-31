AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Man City Vs Inter Milan In Gameweek 1: UEFA Announce Schedule For New CL Format

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) announced the schedule for the 2024/25 following the draw that took place on Thursday. This will be the first ever edition of the new format of the premier European club competition which consists of 36 teams as opposed to the previous 32.

The fans even got to witness a different system of drawing the fixture. Instead of two hosts selecting ballots with team's names on it, one host took out a name of a team following which an automated system chose the opponents for the said team.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be beginning their Champions League campaign against the two Milan clubs. Liverpool will travel to San Siro to face off against AC Milan whereas Inter will play the English champions at the Etihad Stadium. Defending champions Real Madrid will begin their campaign at home against Stuttgart. Arsenal will be playing Europa League winners, Atalanta whereas Monaco will host FC Barcelona in what is an exciting opening gameweek/

The original format comprised eight groups of four team each with all teams playing two games (home and away) against their group members. However according to the new format there will be a league phase in the tournament with each team having to play eight games against different opponents. The top eight placed teams will be placed in the Round of 16 whereas the teams that have finished from 9th-24th will play a pre-quarter final round following which the regular knockout stage will continue.

Top UCL fixtures:

Matchday One

September 17-19

AC-Milan Vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Monaco vs FC Barcelona

Real Madrid vs VFB Stuttgart

Atalanta vs Arsenal

Matchday Two

October 1-2

Arsenal vs PSG

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs Juventus

Matchday Three

October 22-23

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund '

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Matchday Four

November 5-6

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Inter Milan vs Arsenal

Paris Saint Germain vs Atletico Madrid

Matchday Five

November 26-27

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Aston Villa vs Juventus

Matchday Six

December 10-11

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan

Juventus vs Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona

Matchday Seven

January 21-22

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City

Matchday Eight

January 29

Barcelona vs Atalanta

Girona vs Arsenal

Inter Milan vs Monaco