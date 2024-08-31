Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3177460 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan pays an inspection visit to the site of Mubaral Al Kabeer project on Bubiyan Island, along with some senior state officials and a visiting Chinese delegation.

3177455 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price went up by USD 1.69 to reach USD 79.48 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 77.79 on Thursday, says Kuwait Corporation (KPC).

3177458 GAZA -- At least 25 Palestinians fell martyred in launched by Israeli forces at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip and the southern city of Khan Yunis.

3177450 WASHINGTON -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discusses with Quad and Ukrainian counterpart efforts to support Ukraine further in its war with Russia.

3177447 WASHINGTON -- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces and Iraqi Security Forces conduct a partnered raid in Western Iraq, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives, CENTCOM says. (end)

mt











MENAFN31082024000071011013ID1108622131