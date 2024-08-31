North Meets South In Diljeet Dosanjh’S Kitchen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh gave a peek into the North and South fusion in his kitchen.

An avid user of social media, Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a video, where he is seen making chicken, while his cook is seen making dosa.

The actor-singer is seen giving instructions on how to make the dish but he shares the recipe in his own unique and hilarious way in Punjabi. Once the two dishes are made Diljit and his cook are seen dancing in the kitchen.

“Kukkad VS Dosa,” Diljit captioned the clip.

Talking about work, Diljit was last seen on screen in the Hindi film“Amar Singh Chamkila” by Imtiaz Ali. The film was made on the life of controversial musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Actress Parineeti Chopra played his wife, Amarjot.

In Punjabi films, Diljit was seen in the romantic comedy film“Jatt & Juliet 3” directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film is a spiritual successor to the blockbusters 2012's“Jatt & Juliet” and“Jatt & Juliet 2” which was released in 2013.

The film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti. The film had breached the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box-office making it the highest-grossing Punjabi film.

Diljit is very popular in the West as well. Recently, American rapper Saweetie shared her experience of working with Diljit as they worked together on the track 'Khutti'.

She had said,“When I was in the studio with Diljit, they were teaching me.”

She shared that she didn't send her verses in before the recording because she likes the process to be organic.

Talking about the process, she said:“I love working that way. I feel like that's how you get the most out of the art because I feel like he's doing his best. I'm doing my best. We have our team around. They're really supportive. And it's probably like one of my favourite studio experiences.”

“Great energy all around. They were teaching me how to say certain words. I learned how to say 'Khutti'. It can mean several things. It means being hot, that man. It's just like, depending on how you use it, that's what it means.”

Earlier, he made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi during the latter's India leg of his tour, in Mumbai. Recently, he also made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', which helped solidify his international stature.