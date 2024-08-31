Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights feature clashes, including Arsenal vs. Brighton and West Ham vs. Manchester City.



Additionally, the Sporting vs. Porto match is a key fixture in the Portuguese Championship.



The day's schedule also features matches from La Liga, Brasileirão Serie B, Copa Paulista (Round of 16), and others.



Here are the times and where to watch today's football games live:

German Championship (2nd Division)







8:00 AM - Nuremberg vs. Magdeburg - OneFootball



8:00 AM - Hamburg vs. Preussen Münster - OneFootball

8:00 AM - Elversberg vs. Darmstadt - OneFootball







8:30 AM - Arsenal vs. Brighton - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Leicester vs. Aston Villa - ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Brentford vs. Southampton - Disney+



11:00 AM - Everton vs. Bournemouth - Disney+



11:00 AM - Ipswich Town vs. Fulham - Disney+



11:00 AM - Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton - Disney+

1:30 PM - West Ham vs. Manchester City - Disney+





9:00 AM - Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen - DAZN







10:30 AM - Stuttgart vs. Mainz - GOAT Channel and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund - Sportv and OneFootball



10:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim - OneFootball



10:30 AM - Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball



10:30 AM - Holstein Kiel vs. Wolfsburg - OneFootball

1:30 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig - RedeTV!, Sportv, and OneFootball







11:00 AM - Palmeiras vs. Novorizontino - TNT

3:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Santos - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







12:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Valladolid - ESPN and Disney+



2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid - ESPN and Disney+



2:15 PM - Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano - Disney+



4:30 PM - Leganés vs. Mallorca - Disney+

4:30 PM - Valencia vs. Villarreal - Disney+







1:30 PM - Bologna vs. Empoli - Disney+



1:30 PM - Lecce vs. Cagliari - Disney+

3:45 PM - Lazio vs. Milan - Disney+







2:00 PM - Boavista vs. Estoril - Disney+

4:30 PM - Sporting vs. Porto - ESPN and Disney+







3:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - XV de Jaú vs. União São João - Record, R7, PlayPlus, and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - Taquaritinga vs. Juventus - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



3:00 PM - São Caetano vs. Capivariano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

6:00 PM - Votuporanguense vs. Francana - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs. Barracas Central - Disney+

9:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+







5:00 PM - Novorizontino vs. Vila Nova - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere



5:00 PM - Chapecoense vs. Botafogo-SP - GOAT Channel and Premiere

6:00 PM - CRB vs. Avaí - Sportv and Premiere







5:30 PM - Remo vs. Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol

8:00 PM - Ypiranga-RS vs. Ferroviária - DAZN







6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Criciúma - Premiere

9:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv and Premiere





8:30 PM - Multiple matches - Apple TV





8:00 PM - Brazil vs. Fiji - Sportv





The Botafogo vs. Fortaleza game will be broadcast live at 9:00 PM on Sportv and Premiere.





You can watch the match online through Globoplay.



