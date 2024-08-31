عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times


8/31/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights feature Premier League clashes, including Arsenal vs. Brighton and West Ham vs. Manchester City.

Additionally, the Sporting vs. Porto match is a key fixture in the Portuguese Championship.

The day's schedule also features matches from La Liga, Brasileirão Serie B, Copa Paulista (Round of 16), and others.

Here are the times and where to watch today's football games live:
German Championship (2nd Division)


  • 8:00 AM - Nuremberg vs. Magdeburg - OneFootball
  • 8:00 AM - Hamburg vs. Preussen Münster - OneFootball
  • 8:00 AM - Elversberg vs. Darmstadt - OneFootball


Premier League

  • 8:30 AM - Arsenal vs. Brighton - ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Leicester vs. Aston Villa - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Brentford vs. Southampton - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Everton vs. Bournemouth - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Ipswich Town vs. Fulham - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - West Ham vs. Manchester City - Disney+

German Women's Championship

  • 9:00 AM - Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen - DAZN

German Championship

  • 10:30 AM - Stuttgart vs. Mainz - GOAT Channel and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund - Sportv and OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM - Holstein Kiel vs. Wolfsburg - OneFootball
  • 1:30 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig - RedeTV!, Sportv, and OneFootball

Paulista Championship U-20

  • 11:00 AM - Palmeiras vs. Novorizontino - TNT
  • 3:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Santos - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

La Liga

  • 12:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Valladolid - ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid - ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:15 PM - Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano - Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Leganés vs. Mallorca - Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Valencia vs. Villarreal - Disney+

Italian Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Bologna vs. Empoli - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Lecce vs. Cagliari - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Lazio vs. Milan - Disney+

Portuguese Championship

  • 2:00 PM - Boavista vs. Estoril - Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Sporting vs. Porto - ESPN and Disney+

Copa Paulista (Round of 16)

  • 3:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - XV de Jaú vs. União São João - Record, R7, PlayPlus, and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - Taquaritinga vs. Juventus - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - São Caetano vs. Capivariano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 6:00 PM - Votuporanguense vs. Francana - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Argentine Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs. Barracas Central - Disney+
  • 9:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brasileirão Serie B

  • 5:00 PM - Novorizontino vs. Vila Nova - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
  • 5:00 PM - Chapecoense vs. Botafogo-SP - GOAT Channel and Premiere
  • 6:00 PM - CRB vs. Avaí - Sportv and Premiere

Brasileirão Serie C

  • 5:30 PM - Remo vs. Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
  • 8:00 PM - Ypiranga-RS vs. Ferroviária - DAZN

Brasileirão Serie A

  • 6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Criciúma - Premiere
  • 9:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv and Premiere

MLS

  • 8:30 PM - Multiple matches - Apple TV

U-20 Women's World Cup

  • 8:00 PM - Brazil vs. Fiji - Sportv

Where to watch Botafogo's game live in Brasileirão Serie A today?

  • The Botafogo vs. Fortaleza game will be broadcast live at 9:00 PM on Sportv and Premiere.

How to watch Botafogo's game online today?

  • You can watch the match online through Globoplay.

MENAFN31082024007421016031ID1108621844


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search