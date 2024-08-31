Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights feature Premier League clashes, including Arsenal vs. Brighton and West Ham vs. Manchester City.
Additionally, the Sporting vs. Porto match is a key fixture in the Portuguese Championship.
The day's schedule also features matches from La Liga, Brasileirão Serie B, Copa Paulista (Round of 16), and others.
Here are the times and where to watch today's football games live:
German Championship (2nd Division)
8:00 AM - Nuremberg vs. Magdeburg - OneFootball
8:00 AM - Hamburg vs. Preussen Münster - OneFootball
8:00 AM - Elversberg vs. Darmstadt - OneFootball
Premier League
8:30 AM - Arsenal vs. Brighton - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Leicester vs. Aston Villa - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Brentford vs. Southampton - Disney+
11:00 AM - Everton vs. Bournemouth - Disney+
11:00 AM - Ipswich Town vs. Fulham - Disney+
11:00 AM - Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton - Disney+
1:30 PM - West Ham vs. Manchester City - Disney+
German Women's Championship
9:00 AM - Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen - DAZN
German Championship
10:30 AM - Stuttgart vs. Mainz - GOAT Channel and OneFootball
10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund - Sportv and OneFootball
10:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim - OneFootball
10:30 AM - Bochum vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball
10:30 AM - Holstein Kiel vs. Wolfsburg - OneFootball
1:30 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig - RedeTV!, Sportv, and OneFootball
Paulista Championship U-20
11:00 AM - Palmeiras vs. Novorizontino - TNT
3:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Santos - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
La Liga
12:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Valladolid - ESPN and Disney+
2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid - ESPN and Disney+
2:15 PM - Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano - Disney+
4:30 PM - Leganés vs. Mallorca - Disney+
4:30 PM - Valencia vs. Villarreal - Disney+
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Bologna vs. Empoli - Disney+
1:30 PM - Lecce vs. Cagliari - Disney+
3:45 PM - Lazio vs. Milan - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
2:00 PM - Boavista vs. Estoril - Disney+
4:30 PM - Sporting vs. Porto - ESPN and Disney+
Copa Paulista (Round of 16)
3:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - TV Cultura and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - XV de Jaú vs. União São João - Record, R7, PlayPlus, and Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Taquaritinga vs. Juventus - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - São Caetano vs. Capivariano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
6:00 PM - Votuporanguense vs. Francana - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Argentine Championship
3:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs. Barracas Central - Disney+
9:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brasileirão Serie B
5:00 PM - Novorizontino vs. Vila Nova - TV Brasil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
5:00 PM - Chapecoense vs. Botafogo-SP - GOAT Channel and Premiere
6:00 PM - CRB vs. Avaí - Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Serie C
5:30 PM - Remo vs. Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
8:00 PM - Ypiranga-RS vs. Ferroviária - DAZN
Brasileirão Serie A
6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Criciúma - Premiere
9:00 PM - Botafogo vs. Fortaleza - Sportv and Premiere
MLS
8:30 PM - Multiple matches - Apple TV
U-20 Women's World Cup
8:00 PM - Brazil vs. Fiji - Sportv
Where to watch Botafogo's game live in Brasileirão Serie A today?
The Botafogo vs. Fortaleza game will be broadcast live at 9:00 PM on Sportv and Premiere.
How to watch Botafogo's game online today?
You can watch the match online through Globoplay.
