WHO Collaboration Centre For Healthy Ageing And Dementia At Hamad Medical Corporation Marks The World Alzheimer's Month September 2024

Doha, Qatar: During the month of September every year, the global community unites to observe World Alzheimer's Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and challenging the stigma surrounding dementia.

Dementia is a syndrome that affects memory, cognition, and the ability to perform daily tasks independently.

It is not just a concern, but also a societal issue that impacts families, communities, and nations across the world.

By 2050, it is estimated that nearly 153 million people globally will be affected by dementia, with a significant increase expected in the Middle East.

In Qatar, the Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), which is now a WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia, continues its tradition of organizing various activities throughout September to raise awareness about dementia.

This year's theme, "Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer's," emphasizes the need to change attitudes towards dementia and to address the stigma surrounding the condition.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia, has announced a series of events across Qatar in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

She highlighted Qatar's ongoing commitment to improving dementia care, noting the significant progress made since she established the first Geriatric Memory Clinic at Rumailah Hospital in 2012.

Over the past 12 years, this service has expanded to multiple facilities across the country.

The Specialized Geriatric Memory Team at Rumailah Hospital, consisting of Geriatricians, Geriatric Psychiatrists, Occupational Therapists, Dementia Care Coordinators, and Specialized Memory Nurses, conducts clinics in other HMC facilities like Al Khor Hospital and in collaboration with PHCC at various locations including Al Sadd, Al Wajbah, Rawdat Al Khail, Lebaib.

These clinics provide person-centered care and evidence-based treatment options, with comprehensive evaluations using the latest biomarkers for accurate diagnosis.

For complex cases, a multidisciplinary team involving the Neurosciences Department-including Neuroradiologists, Neurologists, Neuropsychologists, Geriatricians, Geriatric Psychiatrists, Psychologists and Dementia Care Coordinators, ensure a holistic approach to patient care.

For those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, evidence-based treatments and Cognitive Stimulation Therapy are offered.

These models of Dementia care are unique to Qatar and represent the latest advancements of their kind.

Dr Al Hamad discussed the latest services established focussing on dementia prevention.

For individuals diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), the Geriatric Wellness Clinic offers cutting-edge services aimed at addressing modifiable risk factors to reduce the progression of the condition.

This clinic comprises of a multidisciplinary team of Geriatricians, Dietitians, Physiotherapists, and Occupational therapists offering tailored treatment programs following a Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments which includes, dietary supplements, targeted strength training exercises and cognitive rehabilitation therapy.

In addition, the Department launched RAHA, the National Alzheimer's and Memory Services Helpline in 2020, providing direct and easy access designed to alleviate stress and ensure that support is readily available for people living with Dementia and caregivers.

It stands out as the only helpline offering a unique service of direct access to a specialized multidisciplinary team comprising of a Geriatrician, Geriatric Psychiatrist, Memory Nurse, Psychologist, and Dementia Care coordinators through a direct number 40262222.

With the launch of this helpline, which is a confidential service, another notable change observed in the landscape of Dementia care was the readiness of people to access Geriatric Memory Services, thereby tackling the stigma associated with Dementia.

Dr Al Hamad said;“Through these initiatives, Qatar continues to lead the way in dementia care and remains committed to providing dementia friendly communities to support and empower people living with Dementia and their Caregivers.”

HMC's philosophy is to deliver interprofessional, multi-disciplinary and evidence-based care that is compassionate and person-centered. This philosophy is supported by the values that apply to every member of the team.

We will do this in alignment with our key focus areas that include Practice, Workforce, Leadership, and Innovation.

It is also in sync with Qatar's 2030 vision to meet the human needs of the current generation and future generations by supporting elderly care and beyond.