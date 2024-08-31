Uncover the Mystery of a Lost Treasure in David R. Leng’s New Historical Thriller - Echoes of Fortune

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Unlock the past, confront the danger—find Braddock's gold before it's lost forever.



Best-selling author David R. Leng debuts his first novel, a historical thriller entitled, Echoes of Fortune: The Search for Braddock's Lost Gold. Scheduled for release on August 31, 2024, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.



In the midst of the French & Indian War, British Major General Edward Braddock led a formidable army of 2,400 soldiers, including the young Colonel George Washington and Daniel Boone, on a mission to reclaim Fort Duquesne. Amid their perilous journey, they carried a precious cargo: gold meant for troop payroll and to win support from Native allies. However, following a devastating ambush at the Battle of the Monongahela, Braddock’s mysterious retreat has fueled centuries of speculation and searches for the treasure presumed was hidden for its protection – where it was, he took to his grave.



In Echoes of Fortune: The Search for Braddock's Lost Gold, David R. Leng weaves a heart-pounding tale set against the backdrop of this historic enigma. Fast forward to the present day, join Jack Sullivan and his team as they embark on a high-stakes adventure to uncover Braddock’s lost fortune. With cryptic clues to decipher, treacherous traps to navigate, and adversaries determined to claim the treasure for themselves, Jack’s quest will test the limits of his friendships and courage. Will their pursuit lead to unimaginable riches, or will it cost them everything, including their lives?



About the Author

David R. Leng, known for his expertise in risk management and insurance, brings his storytelling prowess to the world of historical thrillers with this gripping novel. With over 30 years of industry experience, Leng is the author of several international bestsellers, including Insured to Fail and The 10 Laws of Insurance Attraction. His innovative work has saved clients over $60 million in premiums and overcharges. As the Chief Risk Officer and Executive Partner of the Duncan Financial Group, Leng is recognized for his contributions to risk management and his commitment to industry excellence. In his personal life, he enjoys boating, skiing, woodworking, and supporting local high school musical productions. His debut novel is not his first foray into fiction, having written short stories enjoyed by family and friends, and reflects his deep passion for captivating storytelling.





MENAFN31082024006887014834ID1108621597