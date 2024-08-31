Tasleeh Holding Celebrates 10th Anniversary at ADIHEX 2024 with Prestigious Italian Firearms and Thrilling Shooting Competition

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi - UAE: Tasleeh Holding marks its 10th anniversary with an exciting showcase at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 from August 31 to September 8 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Located at Hall 3, Stand 3-045, Tasleeh Holding is set to showcase prestigious Italian firearms and a thrilling Shooting Competition that promises excitement for both locals and expats.



Tasleeh Holding will highlight its collaboration with renowned Italian firearms brands, including Fratelli Tanfoglio, Sabatti SPA, and Chiappa Firearms. Visitors can explore a diverse selection of premium firearms, from Chiappa's iconic revolvers to Sabatti's high-precision hunting rifles, and Tanfoglio's competition-grade pistols.



Adding to the excitement, visitors can participate in the Fast-Shooting Competition at the Shooter's Arena, which will run throughout ADIHEX. Open to both locals and expats, this competition offers daily prizes to participants who demonstrate exceptional speed and accuracy.



Moreover, Tasleeh Tactical, the retail arm of Tasleeh Holding, will feature a diverse range of airsoft and airgun products from leading international brands such as UMAREX and Carl Walther from Germany, Cybergun from France, Chiappa Firearms from Italy, and G&G from Taiwan. This showcase provides visitors with the opportunity to explore and purchase exclusive and high-quality products tailored to both professionals and enthusiasts.



Mr. Salem Al Matrooshi, Founder and CEO of Tasleeh Holding, remarked, “We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of excellence at ADIHEX 2024. Our journey has been marked by dedication and innovation, and we are proud to share this milestone with our esteemed partners and the wider community. Our participation highlights our commitment to delivering top-tier products and experiences to our clients and partners. We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors to our stand and showcasing the best of what we have to offer.”



