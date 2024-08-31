Sandeep Marwah Attended Special Session At British High Commission

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah recently participated in an insightful and engaging event held at the British High Commission in New Delhi. The event, titled“An Analysis – Union Budget 2024,” brought together leaders and was organized by the British Business Group Delhi in collaboration with KPMG India, who served as the knowledge partner. The session offered a detailed analysis of the Union Budget 2024 and its potential impacts on businesses and the economy.



We extend our gratitude to the esteemed speakers and panelists who shared their valuable insights: Jay Shankar, FCDO Services, Neetika Khosla, Partner at KPMG in India, Dipankar Chakraborty, Regional Director for South Asia and Middle East, University of Birmingham, Yashodhara Dasgupta, Advocacy Director, UKIBC, Vikram Mahajan, Head of Government Relations, Public Policy and Sustainability for India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce India, Naveen Aggarwal, Office Managing Partner, Delhi, KPMG in India



The panel discussion was moderated by Tarun Singhal, Treasurer of BBG Delhi and Director BD & MarCom at Sopra Steria & Sopra Banking Software India, who also delivered the closing remarks.



We deeply appreciate the panelists for addressing crucial topics such as enhancing global competitiveness, fostering skill development, understanding geopolitics and sustainability, creating jobs, and promoting R&D, innovation, and start-ups.



The discussion underscored the strengthening economic ties between India and the UK, highlighting the collaborative opportunities presented by the Union Budget 2024 for both countries. A significant focus was placed on the progress of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and its potential to further boost bilateral trade and investment. Special thanks to Mr. Kalyan Bose for leading this initiative.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah also represented the Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum of the ICMEI (International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry) at this event.



