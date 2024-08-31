(MENAFNEditorial) Schneider Electric Unveils UPS Solution for Dedicated Gamers in Middle East & Africa



• UPS solution launched at LEAP 2024 in Saudi Arabia

• Designed to seamlessly integrate into any gaming setup and extend the lifespan of gaming equipment



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 March 2024 - Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and solutions, announced the regional launch of the all-new Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS at LEAP 2024, which was held from 4-7 March 2024 in Saudi Arabia.



The innovative uninterruptible power supply (UPS) – launched at LEAP 2024 in Saudi Arabia – is specifically designed for the needs of dedicated gamers in the Middle East and Africa region, designed to seamlessly integrate into any gaming setup and extend the lifespan of gaming equipment.



The gaming industry in the region is experiencing explosive growth; by 2027, Saudi Arabia’s gaming market is projected to hit $1.6 billion and will create 39,000 jobs. There are now over 23 million gamers in Saudi Arabia, making up around 67% of the country's population.



“The gaming industry is rapidly evolving, and gamers demand reliable and innovative solutions to enhance their experience,” said Mouna Essa-Egh, Vice President, Secure Power, MEA, Schneider Electric. “With the launch of the Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS in the Middle East and Africa, we are addressing this growing need by introducing to the market a product that combines user-friendly features and power protection, backed by a design that resonates with the region’s vibrant gaming community.”

“The importance of the gaming sector in driving Saudi Arabia’s economy cannot be understated. The industry has undergone remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by various factors such as increasing internet penetration, a rising young population, and growing disposable incomes. This growth is aligned with the objective of becoming a leader in the growing entertainment industry and is critical in empowering young people and fostering new career paths,” she said.

The Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS converges a passion for gaming with professional development and community building.

The Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS delivers several key benefits for gamers in the region:

• Tailored Design: Featuring customizable RGB LEDs and a sleek aesthetic, the UPS integrates seamlessly with any gaming setup.

• Reliable Protection: Sine wave output ensures sensitive gaming equipment remains powered during unexpected power outages, protecting progress and preventing data loss.

• Enhanced Monitoring: The patented reactor circle and LED indicators provide real-time system information at a glance, allowing gamers to focus on the game.

• Extended Connectivity: The UPS keeps routers powered even after shutting down the gaming PC, enabling gamers to stay connected for online communication or mobile entertainment.





