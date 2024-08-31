Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways Announces Special Trains - Check Date, Timings, Route

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Railways has decided to operate hundreds of special trains in the wake of upcoming festivals of Diwali, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and Chhath Puja this year.

The Southern Railway announced on Friday that it will operate special trains "to clear the extra rush of during [Durga] Puja, Diwali and Chhath Festivals". It informed that the advance reservations to these trains are open. The two special trains operated by the Southern Railway will run weekly for three months – September, October and November.

| Indian Railways announces 283 festival special trains for Diwali, Chhath puja

Check details of special Trains below:

1. Train No. 06089/06090 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Specials:

Train No. 06089 Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi Weekly Special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on September 4, 11, 18, 25; October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and November 6, 13, 20 and 27 (on Wednesdays) and reach Santragachi at 8.50 om, the next day (13 Services).

In return journey, Train No. 06090 Santragachi Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special will leave Santragachi at 11.40 pm on September 5, 12, 19, 26; October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; November 7, 14, 21, and 28 (on Thursdays) and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 09.00 hrs, the third day (13 Services).

The details of timings and stoppages of Train No. 06089/06090 Dr. MGR Chennai Central Santragachi Dr. MGR Chennai Central Weekly Specials are as follows (Timings in hours):





Special train timings in hours

2. Train No. 06095/06096 Tambaram-Santragachi-Tambaram Weekly Specials

Train No. 06095 Tambaram Santragachi Weekly Special will leave Tambaram at 1.00 pm on September 5, 12, 19, 26; 03rd, October 10, 17, 24, 31; and November 7, 14, 21, and 28 (on Thursdays). The train will reach Santragachi at 8.50 pm the next day (13 Services).