At Least Six Killed, Dozens Injured In Russia's Attack On Ukraine's Kharkiv

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KIEV, Aug 31 (NNN-UNIAN) – At least six people were killed and 59 others injured, in a Russian strike on Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv yesterday, according to Kharkiv regional governor, Oleg Synegubov.

Russia launched an attack with guided bombs from the Belgorod region, striking five locations, including a 12-story apartment building, Synegubov wrote on Telegram.

Among the was a 14-year-old girl, he noted.

The governor added that, 20 of those are in either serious or critical condition.

Rescuers and emergency personnel are working at the scenes of the attacks, said the State Service for Emergencies.– NNN-UNIAN

