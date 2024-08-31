Top Events Today: From Space X's Falcon 9 Clearance To ECOS IPO Allotment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From the Aam Admi Party naming its candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly to the Union slashing a windfall tax on domestic oil prices, a host of events are lined up for today. Space X's Falcon 9 Rocket has also received a nod to resumeoperations amid the ongoing probe. We take a look.

AAP to name candidates for Haryana

Sushil Gupta, the Aam Admi Party Haryana president, had announced at a press briefing that candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections would be done by today. He had said that the process of screening the contenders was being done to shortlist candidates. Gupta said the party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in the elections.

“Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want,” the AAP leader had announced.

Government slashes windfall tax on domesti crude oil to ₹1,850/tonne

The Union government has reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs,850 per tonne from Rs2,100 per tonne, according to a new notification.

The new rate will be in effect from August 31. Conversely, the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports remains unchanged at zero.

Durand Cup finals in Kolkata

Following a thrilling and intense month of competition, the finals for the Indian Oil Durand Cup 2024 games for football would be held today, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In what marks the 133rd edition of the games, the Durand Cup final will see two popular Bengal football teams Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, compete against each other. The match will take place at 5:30 PM at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan sports stadium in Kolkata.