Ukraine Receives About $8.4B In External Financing In Aug 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's state budget received about USD 8.4 billion in external financing in August 2024, including more than USD 5.5 billion in grants.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In August 2024, Ukraine's state budget general fund received about USD 8.4 billion in external financing, namely USD 5.5 billion in grants and USD 2.9 billion in concessional financing. Thus, more than 65% of the funds were received on a non-refundable basis,” the report states.

During that period, the major donors were the European Union and the United States.

In particular, a total of USD 4.5 billion came from the EU. It was the first regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility instrument, consisting of a loan worth USD 2.9 billion and a grant worth USD 1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the United States provided a grant worth USD 3.9 billion through the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project. This grant is used to cover salaries to teachers, emergency services, public employees, and priority social expenditures.

A reminder that Ukraine had received USD 24.5 billion in external financing since early 2024, including USD 6.6 billion in grants.

Since the full-scale war started, the amount of international assistance transferred to the country had reached about USD 99 billion.