Four Israeli Settlers Injured In Two Separate Attacks In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Four Jewish settlers have been reportedly in two separate, almost synchronized in the West governorate of Bethlehem, to the south of Jerusalem, on Friday.

A Palestinian vehicle driver broke into Karmei Tzur settlement, ran over a security guard and shot and injured a settler.

The attacker was shot dead, Yedioth Achronoth newspaper reported on its website.

In Gush Etzion a booby-trapped car blew up near a group of settlers and two of them were wounded, according to Ynet. (pickup previous)

rg









MENAFN30082024000071011013ID1108620945