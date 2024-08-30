Four Israeli Settlers Injured In Two Separate Attacks In W. Bank
8/30/2024 7:13:23 PM
RAMALLAH, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Four Jewish settlers have been reportedly injured in two separate, almost synchronized attacks in the West bank governorate of Bethlehem, to the south of Jerusalem, on Friday.
A Palestinian vehicle driver broke into Karmei Tzur settlement, ran over a security guard and shot and injured a settler.
The attacker was shot dead, Yedioth Achronoth newspaper reported on its website.
In Gush Etzion a booby-trapped car blew up near a group of settlers and two of them were wounded, according to Ynet. (pickup previous)
