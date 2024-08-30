Matthew De Fede Of Realty Executives Elite Homes Breaks Record With Highest Priced Home Sale In Nutley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

57 High St in Nutley NJ

Matthew De Fede of Realty Executives elite homes in Nutley sells the highest priced home in Nutley New Jersey

- Matthew De Fede

NUTLEY, NJ, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic moment for the real estate in Nutley, New Jersey, Matthew De Fede of Realty Executives Elite Homes has sold the highest priced home in the town in almost two decades. This sale marks a significant milestone for both De Fede and the local real estate industry, as it demonstrates the strength and growth of the market in Nutley.

The home, located in the prestigious neighborhood of Nutley Heights, was sold for an impressive $1.3 million. This price point has not been seen in Nutley since the early 2000s, making this sale a rare and noteworthy event. The property boasts a spacious layout, luxurious amenities, and stunning views, making it a highly desirable and sought-after home for buyers.

Matthew De Fede, a top-performing real estate agent with over 20 years of experience, has been a driving force in the Nutley market. His expertise, dedication, and strategic approach have consistently delivered exceptional results for his clients. This record-breaking sale is a testament to his skill and commitment to providing the best service to his clients.

De Fede expressed his excitement and pride in this achievement, stating, "I am honored to have been a part of this historic sale in Nutley. It is a testament to the strength and growth of our local real estate market, and I am grateful to have played a role in it. I am committed to continuing to deliver exceptional results for my clients and contributing to the success of the Nutley community."

This sale has not only set a new record for the highest priced home in Nutley but also serves as a positive indicator of the strength and potential of the local real estate market. With Matthew De Fede and Realty Executives Elite Homes leading the way, the future looks bright for the town of Nutley.

