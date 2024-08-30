(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global audiological devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of hearing loss is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus of vendors on new audiological product development. However, high costs associated with audiological devices poses a challenge. Key market players include

Amplifon SpA, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. , Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd. , Demant AS , Earlens Corp., Envoy Medical Corp., GN Store Nord AS, Inventis s.r.l., MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, MED EL Medical Electronics., MedRx Inc., Medtronic, Oticon, RION Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, and ZHEJIANG NUROTRON BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global audiological devices market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Audiological Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5445.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India Key companies profiled Amplifon SpA, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Earlens Corp., Envoy Medical Corp., GN Store Nord AS, Inventis s.r.l., MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, MED EL Medical Electronics., MedRx Inc., Medtronic, Oticon, RION Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, and ZHEJIANG NUROTRON BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Market Driver

The Audiological Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and sells hearing aids and other related devices. These devices help individuals with hearing loss to improve their ability to hear. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hearing loss, particularly in the aging population, and advancements in technology leading to more effective and discreet devices. Companies in this market include Sonova, William Demant Holding, and Starkey Hearing Technologies. These firms invest in research and development to create innovative products and expand their global reach. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the rising awareness of hearing health and the availability of affordable devices.



The audiological devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of hearing loss conditions like Meniere's disease. Hearing aids and cochlear implants remain the primary devices driving market expansion. Digital signal processing, noise reduction, Bluetooth connectivity, and rechargeable batteries are popular features in both hearing aids and cochlear implants. Diagnostic devices, including audiometers, play a crucial role in identifying various types of hearing loss, such as sensorineural, conductive, and mixed. Digital technology dominates the market, with analog devices gradually being phased out. Retail sales and e-commerce are key distribution channels, while government purchases also contribute significantly. Adults and pediatrics are major consumer groups, with audiologists playing a vital role in diagnosing and treating hearing loss. The healthcare system, public health campaigns, early screening programs, and genetic predispositions are essential factors influencing market trends. Environmental noise pollution, occupational hazards, age-related hearing loss (presbycusis), chronic health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension are significant factors driving demand for audiology devices. Marketing strategies include public awareness campaigns, maintenance services, physical retail locations, social media platforms, online forums, patient evaluations, and treatment options. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing public awareness, technological advancements, and the rising number of people affected by hearing loss.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Audiological Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and sells hearing aids and other related devices. These devices help individuals with hearing loss improve their ability to hear. The market is growing due to an aging population and increasing prevalence of hearing loss. Key players include Sonova, William Demant Holding, and GN Store Nord. They offer various types of devices such as behind-the-ear, in-the-ear, and in-the-canal models. The market's growth is driven by advancements in technology, increasing awareness, and government initiatives to improve access to hearing health services. The audiological devices market faces several challenges in catering to the growing demand for hearing solutions. Key challenges include the complexity of technologies like cochlear implants, audiometers, and digital signal processing. Noise reduction and Bluetooth connectivity are essential features, but rechargeable batteries and waterproof designs are also in high demand. Sensorineural, conductive, and mixed hearing losses require various solutions. Public health campaigns, early screening programs, and addressing genetic predispositions are crucial. Environmental noise pollution, occupational hazards, age-related hearing loss, and chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension, contribute significantly to the market. Digital media, internet access, and public awareness campaigns are essential for reaching potential customers. Maintenance services, physical retail locations, social media platforms, online forums, patient evaluations, and treatment options are essential for customer engagement. Hearing loss affects various age groups, including the geriatric population, who require specialized audiological equipment. Wireless hearing aids, smartphones, televisions, and hearing aid adjustments are popular solutions. Arthritis, heart disease, and clinics are additional market considerations.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This audiological devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Adults 1.2 Pediatrics



2.1 Hearing aids

2.2 Cochlear implants

2.3 BAHA/BAHS 2.4 Diagnostic devices



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Adults-

The Audiological Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and sells hearing aids and other related devices. These devices help individuals with hearing loss to improve their ability to hear. Key players in this market include Sonova, William Demant Holding, and GN Store Nord. Market growth is driven by an aging population and increasing prevalence of hearing loss. Sales are expected to reach USD11.3 billion by 2026. Companies invest in research and development to introduce new technologies, such as rechargeable batteries and wireless connectivity, to meet consumer demand.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The audiological devices market encompasses a range of products designed to diagnose, treat, and enhance hearing. These devices include hearing aids, such as digital and analog models, and advanced solutions like cochlear implants. Meniere's disease patients often benefit from hearing aids with digital signal processing, noise reduction, and Bluetooth connectivity. Diagnostic devices like audiometers and bone-anchored hearing systems are essential for identifying and assessing various types of hearing loss, including sensorineural hearing loss. Retail sales of audiological equipment continue to grow, driven by the geriatric population's increasing need for hearing solutions. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for hearing loss, making audiology devices a crucial component of the healthcare system. Audiologists play a vital role in fitting, adjusting, and maintaining hearing aids, ensuring optimal performance. Waterproof and wireless hearing devices, as well as those compatible with smartphones and televisions, cater to the modern consumer's lifestyle needs. Rechargeable batteries and advanced noise reduction technologies further enhance the user experience.

Market Research Overview

Audiological devices, including hearing aids and cochlear implants, play a crucial role in addressing various types of hearing loss such as sensorineural, conductive, and mixed. Meniere's disease, a condition causing vertigo, tinnitus, and fluctuating hearing loss, is one of the many conditions these devices help manage. Audiometers, a key diagnostic tool, utilize digital signal processing for accurate assessments. Hearing aids come in digital and analog models, catering to adults and pediatrics. Retail sales and e-commerce platforms offer convenience, while government purchases ensure accessibility for those in need. Audiologists, integral to the healthcare system, evaluate and provide treatment options for hearing impairment. Factors like genetic predispositions, environmental noise pollution, occupational hazards, age-related hearing loss, and chronic health conditions contribute to the growing demand for audiological devices. Public health campaigns, early screening programs, and advancements in technology, including rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth connectivity, and digital media integration, continue to drive market growth. Maintenance services are available through physical retail locations and online forums, ensuring optimal performance. Smartphones, televisions, and other devices offer compatibility with hearing aids for enhanced user experience. Hearing aid adjustments cater to individual needs, while hearing rehabilitation programs focus on improving communication skills and overall quality of life. Arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions can impact hearing health, further emphasizing the importance of these devices. Clinics and healthcare systems continue to invest in audiological equipment to provide comprehensive care. Waterproof and wireless hearing devices cater to active lifestyles, while public awareness campaigns and patient evaluations promote early intervention and effective treatment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Adults

Pediatrics

Product



Hearing Aids



Cochlear Implants



BAHA/BAHS

Diagnostic Devices

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio