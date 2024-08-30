Orbotic Systems Takes On Global Space Debris Threat With NASA SBIR Phase I Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space Debris in Orbit Around Earth

Orbotic Systems Awarded NASA SBIR Phase I Grant to Develop Innovative Space Debris Removal Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orbotic Systems a leading innovator in space technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant to develop groundbreaking aimed at mitigating the growing threat of space debris. This prestigious award highlights Orbotic Systems' commitment to advancing space sustainability and securing the future of safe and sustainable space exploration.Space debris, consisting of defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments from collisions, poses a significant risk to operational spacecraft and the safety of astronauts. As the global community becomes increasingly reliant on satellite technology for communication, navigation, and Earth observation, the need for effective space debris mitigation strategies has never been more critical.Orbotic Systems' innovative approach to space debris removal, focuses on the development of a cutting-edge net-based system designed to capture and safely deorbit small to medium-sized debris. This technology aims to provide a reliable, cost-effective solution for removing hazardous objects from orbit, thereby reducing the risk of collisions and ensuring a safer environment for all space activities."We are honored to receive this grant from NASA, which recognizes the importance of addressing the growing problem of space debris," said Erik Long, CEO of Orbotic Systems ."This funding will enable us to further develop our technology and bring us one step closer to making space safer and more sustainable for future generations."As part of the SBIR Phase I grant, Orbotic Systems will conduct feasibility studies and prototype development to demonstrate the effectiveness of its debris removal system. The success of this phase could lead to further funding opportunities under Phase II, allowing the company to refine its technology and move towards full-scale implementation.This award is a testament to Orbotic Systems' leadership in space sustainability efforts and its ongoing commitment to innovation in space technology. The company remains at the forefront of developing solutions that not only advance space exploration but also protect the orbital environment for the benefit of all humankind.Orbotic Systems looks forward to collaborating with NASA and other industry partners as it continues to lead the way in pioneering solutions for space debris removal and contributing to a safer and more sustainable space environment.For more information please visit orboticsystems.________________________________________

