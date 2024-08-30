(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global fire protection coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 316.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. Rise in development of commercial infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend towards rapid advances in coating technology. However, compliance with codes and standards poses a challenge. Key market players include

Akzo Nobel NV , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. , BASF SE, Clariant AG, Etex NV, Hempel AS, InproCoat, Jotun, Lanexis Enterprises (P) Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. , Nullifire, PPG Industries Inc., Protexion, RPM International Inc., Rust Oleum Corp., SealXpert, The Sherwin Williams Co., Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, and Tremco CPG Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fire protection coatings market 2024-2028

Fire Protection Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 316.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Etex NV, Hempel AS, InproCoat, Jotun, Lanexis Enterprises (P) Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Nullifire, PPG Industries Inc., Protexion, RPM International Inc., Rust Oleum Corp., SealXpert, The Sherwin Williams Co., Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, and Tremco CPG Inc.

Market Driver

The Fire Protection Coatings Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing awareness and regulations regarding fire safety. These coatings play a crucial role in preventing fires and limiting their spread. Key players in the market include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, and Sherwin-Williams. They offer various types of fire protection coatings, such as intumescent and fire-retardant coatings, to meet diverse industry needs. The market's growth is driven by factors like infrastructure development, construction activities, and stringent fire safety norms.



Fire protection coatings are essential for safeguarding structures and contents from fire damage in various industries. These coatings play a crucial role in the Oil & Gas sector, protecting pipelines, storage tanks, drilling equipment, and offshore platforms from flames. In Construction, intumescent and cementitious coatings are commonly used for fireproofing buildings and structures made of steel, concrete, and wood. Aerospace and Electronics industries rely on fire protection coatings for their flame retardant properties. Intumescent and ablative coatings are popular choices due to their heat resistance and durability. Regulatory mandates, building codes, and fire safety regulations drive the demand for these coatings in Construction sectors. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers and key players in Exploration, Extraction, Transportation activities, and Infrastructure ensure the production of high-performing formulations that meet regulatory standards and technical specifications. Energy demands and offshore drilling technologies continue to fuel the market growth for fire protection coatings.



Market

Challenges



The Fire Protection Coatings Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for fire safety in various industries. These coatings provide effective protection against fire and heat, reducing the risk of property damage and loss of life. Key players in the market focus on research and development to offer advanced fire-resistant solutions. The market is driven by stringent regulations and growing awareness about fire safety. Global sales of fire protection coatings are expected to continue rising in the coming years. The Fire Protection Coatings market faces several challenges in formulating effective coatings for various surfaces, including steel, concrete, wood, and construction materials. Ablative coatings are a key solution for fire protection, but regulatory mandates and building codes require stringent technical performance, durability, and adhesion. Heat resistance is crucial, as is the ability to resist the spread of fire. Materials science and testing methodologies are essential for meeting regulatory standards and consumer preferences. Energy demands from infrastructure projects like pipelines, storage tanks, drilling equipment, and offshore platforms necessitate exploration of new extraction and transportation activities. Strategic partnerships are vital for corrosion protection, with microns of dry film thickness providing an insulating layer against fire. Fire safety regulations impact architects, builders, homeowners, facility managers, oil refineries, gas processing plants, and offshore drilling platforms alike. Safety standards and fire prevention initiatives continue to evolve, making it a dynamic market.

Segment Overview



This fire protection coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Waterborne

1.2 Solvent-borne

1.3 Powdered coatings 1.4 UV-cured



2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial 2.3 Residential



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Waterborne-

The Fire Protection Coatings Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for fire safety solutions in various industries. These coatings provide effective fire resistance, reducing the risk of property damage and loss of life. Key players in the market focus on research and development to offer advanced fire protection coatings with improved thermal insulation and fire retardant properties. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by stringent fire safety regulations and growing awareness of fire safety.

Research Analysis

Fire protection coatings are essential materials used to enhance the fire resistance of various structures and surfaces. These coatings play a crucial role in preventing the spread of flames and insulating structures during a fire, thus saving lives and reducing property damage. The fire protection coatings market caters to various industries, including Buildings, Construction, Aerospace, Electrical, Electronics, Marine, and others. Secondary and primary research are used to gather data on market trends, regulatory mandates, and technical performance. Intumescent coatings and cementitious coatings are popular types of fire protection coatings, while fireproofing sprays, ablative coatings, and fire-resistant paints are also used. The market is driven by regulatory standards, building codes, and fire safety regulations in the construction sectors. Technical performance, durability, adhesion, and heat resistance are key factors influencing the selection of fire protection coatings. Steel, concrete, wood, and other construction materials benefit from these coatings to meet fire safety requirements.

Market Research Overview

Fire protection coatings are essential materials used to safeguard various structures and surfaces from the destructive effects of flames. These coatings are applied to Oil, Gas, Buildings, Construction, Aerospace, Electrical, Electronics, Marine, and other structures to enhance their fire resistance. Intumescent and cementitious coatings are popular types of fire protection coatings that form an insulating layer when exposed to heat, preventing the spread of fire and protecting contents. Fireproofing sprays are another option for steel, concrete, and wood structures. Regulatory mandates, building codes, and fire safety regulations drive the demand for fire protection coatings in various construction sectors. Technical performance, durability, adhesion, and heat resistance are key considerations for materials science in formulating these coatings. Energy demands, exploration, extraction, transportation activities, infrastructure, pipelines, and storage tanks also require fire protection coatings for corrosion protection. Strategic partnerships and testing methodologies ensure compliance with regulatory standards and consumer preferences for safety and fire prevention initiatives. Microns and dry film thickness are critical factors in the application and performance of these coatings.

