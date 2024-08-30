Mubarak Al-Nuaimi's Intisar De Monlau Lands Gr 2 French Arabian Breeders' Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) JDG / The Peninsula

France: Sporting the colours of Mubarak Ali Al-Nuaimi, the three-year-old, Intisar De Monlau (Al Mamun Monlau) landed the Gr.2 (PA) French Arabian Breeders' Challenge - Pouliches at La Teste Bassin d'Arcachon, France, , on Friday, 30th August.

Winner of the Gr.3 (PA) Mansoor Festival - Prix Razzia III on debut, the Purebred Arabian is trained by Mme Jean-François Bernard and remains unbeaten.

Ridden by Maxime Guyon, the three-year-old made all at a slow pace.

Entering the final straight, the superb filly kicked clear to win by a length and three quarters.

Wala'a (Gazwan) ran on for second while the favourite Lady De Faust (Af Al Buraq) held on in third.

With this victory under her belt, Intisar De Monlau will be one of the favourites for the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches (Gr1 PA) in a few weeks.

“The filly was easy”, said the winning jockey after the race,“We can do everything with her.

She was not disturbed by the damaged ground. She really progressed from her debut.”

Bred by R. Bourdette & Suc. Ma. Bourdette, Intisar De Monlau is out of Leila De Monlau (Nizam), who is a half-sister to Gr.2 (PA) winner Africa De Monlau (Af Al Buraq) and a half sister to Gr.1 (PA) winner Jugurtha De Monlau (Al Mamun Monlau).