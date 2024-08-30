Fire At Enterprise In Sumy Has Been Localized: Two Dead, 13 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire caused by a Russian on a company in Sumy has been localized, and the number of has increased to 13.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that due to the Russian attack, a large-scale fire broke out in Sumy, destroying buildings and premises.

“The fire has been localized. The works are ongoing. Preliminarily, 2 people died as a result of the incident (one died in the hospital from her injuries, the body of another was unblocked by the SES). According to doctors, 13 people were injured,” the post reads.

Video: Official channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Sumy, the aftermath of an enemy attack on an industrial enterprise is being eliminated, black smoke is observed in the sky above the city, and residents are advised to close windows and stay outdoors less until the fire is completely extinguished.