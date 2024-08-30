Zelensky Urges West To Allow Strikes On Russian Airbases As Enemy Bomb Pummels Apartment Block In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Had Ukraine been allowed to attack Russian warplanes at their bases, the latest strike on Kharkiv could have been prevented.

That's according to the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who made the statement on social , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian strike on Kharkiv directly on people, on ordinary house. All services are currently engaged in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives at this moment. This strike was carried out using a Russian guided aerial bomb-a strike that could have been prevented if our Defense Forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that this is Ukarine's absolutely legitimate need. "There is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense. We need long-range capabilities and the full implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. These are life-saving measures," the president stressed.

Against the backdrop of a Russian bomb hitting an apartment block in Kharkiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on partners to allow the destruction of military targets on Russian soil.

"In order to prevent such tragedies, Ukraine must be given the opportunity to destroy military targets on the territory of Russia. This requires more weapons and determination from partners. We must stop terror and protect the lives of peaceful people," he wrote in Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that today, the Russians struck Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, targeting a high-rise building. As a result of the attack, dozens were injured, including children. At least three people were confirmed as killed in the 12-storey apartment block targeted by Russia.

Photo: President's Office