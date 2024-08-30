Vietnam, Philippines Sign Deal In Principle On Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Vietnam and the Philippines inked on Friday an agreement in principle on boosting defense cooperation amid tensions with China regarding its behaviors in the South China Sea.

The deal was signed by Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang following bilateral talks.

The two ministers' meeting to boost relations came at a time of growing tensions, mainly between the Philippines and China, which are at loggerheads over some of the reefs and atolls in the waterway.

In a statement, Teodoro said after Giang signed letters of intent to boost commitments to disaster and military medicine response, the two countries aim to sign a defensive cooperative deal by the end of this year.

The ministers expressed their firm commitments to deepen military and defensive collaboration through participation at all levels, he added.

He noted that both parties agreed to resolve all disputes in accordance with international law.

Giang said the two sides underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability and navigation freedom as well as aviation in the South China Sea. (end)

