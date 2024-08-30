Angel Studios Launches New Reg A+ Offering To Replace The Hollywood Gatekeepers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Angel Studios is Raising Funds to Expand its One-of-a-Kind Community of over 345,000 Angel Guild Members-Fundamentally Transforming Entertainment to an Audience-Driven Model Where Fans Greenlight Development and Distribution of Movies and TV Shows

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studios-the studio empowering everyday fans to

greenlight development and distribution of movies and TV shows-is launching a new Regulation A+ offering (where Angel takes investments from fans) today in order to expand the growth of the Angel Guild. Guild members are the "secret sauce" behind the discovery of global hits like SOUND of FREEDOM, HIS ONLY SON, CABRINI, Tuttle Twins, Dry Bar Comedy, and other hit movies and TV shows. Angel Studios was one of the top 10 Studios in the US domestic box office in 2023, surging past Amazon's MGM and A24.

"In the Hollywood gatekeeper system, a handful of elites in an LA boardroom make decisions on what everyone in the world watches. At Angel Studios, we don't believe that there is a group of elites who are smarter than the viewers. That's why as executives at Angel Studios, we can't even consider a film unless the Guild first greenlights the movie or TV show, since that decision power is vested to the Angel Guild. The Guild is made up of over 345,000 people from over 150 countries and is in the driver's seat. This offering will enable Angel Studios to grow the Guild to over one million members," said Jeffrey Harmon, co-founder and Chief Content Officer at Angel Studios. "When we reach one million members, we believe our community will reach escape velocity as a movement, making the people's studio a driving force in the entertainment landscape."

You can invest at angel/invest with a minimum investment of $151.20.

Pitch video for the fundraiser:

The launch of a new Regulation A+ (Reg A+) offering opens up the opportunity for crowd investors to join in the potential growth of Angel Studios and also support an impressive slate of upcoming movies and TV shows, offering a unique chance to be involved in the entertainment industry's next big successes.

Angel Studios Guild-Driven Successes



45 million downloads worldwide of the Angel App across all platforms including AppleTV, ROKU, FireTV, XBOX, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Google TV, and more.

Angel Studios movies and TV shows are commonly available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Dry Bar Comedy has over 5 billion views and over 150 million viewers.

Over 700 filmmakers submitted over 900 projects to the Angel Guild from April 2023 to April 2024.

Angel Studios' films have the highest average Popcornmeter score (95%) from Rotten Tomatoes of any major studio in the industry. Ahead of second place Paramount at 84%.

Angel Studios is behind hits such as SOUND of FREEDOM, HIS ONLY SON, CABRINI, SOUND of HOPE: The Story of Possum Trot, THE SHIFT, AFTER DEATH, and TV series such as Tuttle Twins, Wingfeather Saga, Freelancers, and Young David. Angel Studios is releasing SWEETWATER, The 1916 PROJECT, BONHOEFFER: Pastor, Spy, Assassin, and HOMESTEAD this year, and is expected to release at least seven movies and seven TV series in 2025.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, 345,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at

Angel . Click here for important information and disclosures related to the offering. Make sure you read all documentation related to the offering before making an investment decision.

