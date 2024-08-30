Dave Anthony Buglione Joins The Cast Of General Hospital Starting Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaslight Cafe comes to life at the CuttingRoom NYC

Exciting News for fans of Daytime Television as Dave Buglione joins General Hospital

- Dave BuglioneLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting news for fans of daytime television! Acclaimed Dave Anthony Buglione is set to make his much-anticipated debut on the iconic soap opera General Hospital beginning today. Known for his dynamic performances and captivating screen presence, Buglione brings a wealth of talent and charm to the beloved series.Dave Anthony Buglione is no stranger to the spotlight. His previous work in film and television has garnered him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. In his new role on General Hospital, he will portray Tracker Sloane, a character that promises to shake things up in Port Charles and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.“I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at General Hospital,” says Buglione.“The opportunity to work alongside such talented actors and to be part of a show with such a rich history is a dream come true. I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!”General Hospital, which has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 1963, continues to be a leader in daytime drama, with compelling storylines and diverse characters that resonate with viewers. With Buglione's addition to the cast, fans can look forward to new twists and exciting developments in upcoming episodes.Tune in today to catch Dave Anthony Buglione's debut on General Hospital, airing at 2 pm EST on ABC Television. Don't miss the opportunity to see what this talented actor will bring to the show!For more information, visit or follow on Social MediaFacebookInstagramAbout Dave Anthony BuglioneDave Anthony Buglione is a talented actor best known for his role in Lucifer, as Archangel Ibriel. Additionally, he has appeared in the popular series' NCIS, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Marvel's Daredevil, just to name a few. He is notably recognized for his starring role as John Mitchell, the legendary owner and founder of The Gaslight Café in Greenwich Village. Gaslight Café: The John Mitchell Story is a thrilling live immersive theater experience that transported audiences back to the beatnik era of the early 1960's where many of Americas musical icons and poets such as Bob Dylan, Dave Van Ronk, and beat-poet Jack Kerouac got their start. Featured at the iconic Cutting Room, NYC in April of 2024, it was performed to a packed audience with a standing ovation. Dave's dedication to his craft and ability to connect with audiences make him a standout performer in the entertainment industry.About General HospitalGeneral Hospital is a daytime soap opera that follows the lives and dramas of the residents of Port Charles, New York. With its gripping storylines and complex characters, the show has remained a staple of American television for over five decades.For additional media inquiries, please contact:Lynda B Schneider ... 412.720.4645Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews with Dave Anthony Buglione are available upon request.###CONTACT:Lynda B. Schneider, Publicist(412) 720-4645 cell...

