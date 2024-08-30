Qatar Participates In 50Th OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar took part in the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which kicked off Thursday in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon.

HE of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the two-day session.

In its statement, the State of Qatar said the world is going through serious and escalating challenges that affect all countries. In light of these dangerous developments, the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation emerges as an effective force to confront multiple challenges and crises, by unifying visions, mobilizing joint action and doubling efforts to confront common challenges, including extremism, terrorism, fanaticism, and policies of discrimination and hatred.

The statement affirmed that the Palestinian cause remains a top priority for the OIC member states, stressing the increasing importance of the Palestinian issue in light of the ongoing genocide, war crimes and massacres committed by the brutal Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The statement also reiterated condemnation of the attacks carried out by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the violation of Islamic sanctities by storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that these flagrant violations are the result of continued impunity and deterrence, and the international communitys failure to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people and enforce the provisions of international law and United Nations resolutions.

The repeated escalation in the Palestinian issue should be a reminder to the international community that there is no escape from serious and persistent efforts towards a permanent, just and comprehensive settlement of this issue in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, the statement stressed.

The statement renewed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in their legitimate pursuit of their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The State of Qatar has made preventive diplomacy, avoiding the root causes of conflicts, and making every effort to contribute to achieving and sustaining peace a priority in its foreign policy, the statement noted.

The State of Qatar is devoting its diplomatic efforts to supporting the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and serving international peace and security, guided by the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter. The State of Qatar is now recognized as a reliable partner in peacemaking through mediation, dialogue and diplomacy, the statement added.

The statement pointed to the important agreements reached through the current Qatari mediation and over the past years are in the interest of millions in various parts of the world, including many member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Meanwhile, the statement drew attention to the resurgence of hate speech and its manifestations, as well as other forms of discrimination and intolerance against foreigners recently, affirming support for the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at various levels to condemn and confront this abhorrent phenomenon and promote positive tolerance and coexistence.

The State of Qatar is one of the countries that actively works to promote a culture of peace and values of tolerance and coexistence among all, the statement stressed.

The statement renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to fulfilling its pledges to strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity among the OIC member states and their peoples.

