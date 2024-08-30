Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Tanks After Delaying Annual Report One Day After Hindenburg Report - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMCI Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Super Micro Computer's financial reporting and whether its financial statements were prepared in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

The price of Super Micro Computer shares tanked as much as 27% on August 28, 2024 after the company announced that it would not timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The company blamed the delay on the need to assess“the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting[.]”

The day before, on August 27, 2024, the price of Super Micro Computer shares significantly fell after activist short seller Hindenburg Research published“Super Micro: Fresh Evidence Of Accounting Manipulation, Sibling Self-Dealing And Sanctions Evasion At This AI High Flyer.”

After interviewing former senior employees, industry experts, and a whistleblower lawsuit brought by Super Micro's former head of Global Services, Hindenburg concluded“[a]ll told, we believe Super Micro is a serial recidivist[]” and it“faces significant accounting, governance and compliance issues and offers an inferior product and service now being eroded away by more credible competition.”

Citing the whistleblower lawsuit, Hindenburg noted allegations against Super Micro of improper revenue recognition, recognizing incomplete sales, and circumvention of internal accounting controls. Hindenburg also wrote“pressure to meet quotas pushed salespeople to stuff the channel with distributors using 'partial shipments' or by shipping defective products around quarter-end, per our interviews with former employees and customers.”

“We are looking into whether Super Micro may have misled investors about its revenue recognition practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

