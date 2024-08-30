Unleash Full Potential: The RED Carpet Connection Presents The Entrepreneur's Edge Transformative Event In Utah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findlay, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findlay, Ohio -

In three weeks, dive into the epicenter of innovation and business acumen at "The Entrepreneur's Edge," hosted on September 16, 2024, at the vibrant and modern venue of Tax Hive, 260 South 1200 West, Orem, Utah. The RED Carpet Connection proudly presents this landmark event, cohosted by Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, the 2024 recipient of Influencer of the Year and Titan in awards, alongside the dynamic Sal Gutierrez, business consultant. They cohost a unique event that offers unparalleled networking opportunities, a depth of expert insights, and a chance to give back to the community. Book a ticket now.

Four main topics will be covered, including a Wealth Abundance Activation, led by master neuroscientist Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, which includes a session expanding the power of the mind and how it affects the thermostat of income/debt ratio of business owners. Additionally, she will outline how to use a personality profiling system that categorizes individuals into four distinct types-Blueprint, Action, Nurturing, and Knowledge-based on client values and what is most important to them in decision-making. By understanding these personality types, users can tailor their communication and sales strategies to align with the specific needs and preferences of different individuals, thereby enhancing relationships and increasing the effectiveness of their interactions.

Additionally, Sal Gutierrez will delve into strategies for upscaling your startup business and provide insights on solving the partnership puzzle. His session will focus on practical approaches to elevating early-stage ventures to the next level of operational success while navigating the complexities of forming and sustaining effective business partnerships. He will highlight why mastering these elements is crucial for entrepreneurs, as they significantly enhance the potential for long-term success and stability in a competitive business landscape.

Valued at $497, "The Entrepreneur's Edge" is now accessible for only $99. As a bonus, participants will also enjoy a savory networking lunch that offers a relaxed atmosphere for forging valuable connections and exchanging innovative ideas. Each meal is crafted to encourage discussion and collaboration among peers and industry leaders. This event makes it an exceptional value and includes a complimentary science-based personality assessment, allowing them to understand themselves, their marketing and buying behaviors, and how they influence their personal and professional relationships. Usually, with an additional $99 assessment fee, attendees will receive their full report for free as a bonus. Book a ticket now at The Entrepreneur's Edge Event Page .







Sponsored by Tax Hive, TheREDcarpetConnection.com, LLC, and Sal Gutierrez, the conference is hosted at the same vibrant venue as Tax Hive, a strategic tax planning powerhouse. Tax Hive offers comprehensive business tax preparation, estate planning, and asset protection solutions. Committed to ensuring entrepreneurs and businesses maximize their potential tax benefits, Tax Hive has become a pivotal resource for business owners nationwide.

Sal Gutierrez - A prominent figure in business innovation, Sal Gutierrez brings over two decades of expertise in transforming startup ventures into successful enterprises. His approach combines strategic leadership with a deep understanding of market dynamics, making him an invaluable asset in guiding entrepreneurs through the complexities of business growth. Sal's passion for mentorship and commitment to sustainable business practices have made him a sought-after speaker and consultant in the industry.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller - As the 2024 Influencer of the Year and a celebrated Titan in the Business Industry, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is a powerhouse that fosters growth and innovation combined with mind mastery. With three Ph.D.s, she specializes in strategic communications and relationship building. Her work has revolutionized how businesses engage with their communities and stakeholders, driving them toward unprecedented success. Dr. Adams-Miller's thirty-year contributions to LLC, to the field have garnered her numerous accolades and a reputation as a visionary leader.

Guest speakers include Alnita Coulter, an N.L.P. Trainer and Master Practitioner from Raliegh, North Carolina, who will share her expert insights in a presentation titled "Abundance." Alnita will explore the mental and physical reasons for inspirational movement, offering attendees transformative knowledge on harnessing their full potential through the principles of dance. Additionally, Sylvia S. Anderson, Salt Lake City, Utah, author of "$1,000,000 Exhibit: The Power of Live Events," will enlighten new event producers, vendors, and business owners looking to improve their return on investment from exhibits. Sylvia's session will provide actionable strategies and deep insights into maximizing the effectiveness and profitability of live event participation.

Attendees gain access to powerful networking sessions to build a billion-dollar rolodex modeled after Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's proven strategies. These sessions connect you with industry leaders, potential investors, and collaborators who can elevate your business to new heights. Dr. Adams-Miller has attributed her remarkable success to the strategic connections at such dynamic gatherings, demonstrating that the right relationships can lead to monumental achievements.

Giving Back with a Smile: A portion of each ticket sale will benefit The Keep Smiling Movement, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a D.O.S.E. of H.O.P.E. This charity teaches individuals through education and advocacy to be resilient to #KeepSmiling, regardless of life's challenges.

The connection between the brain, smile, and resilience is profound. Smiling releases neurotransmitters such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins, enhancing our ability to think positively and respond with resilience. The more we smile, the more resilient we become, creating a positive feedback loop that uplifts the person, the community, and the world around us.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of this transformative event. Book a ticket now at The Entrepreneur's Edge Event Page. For more information on sponsoring or attending, contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, at 419-722-6931 or ...

