Surge365 And Travmanity Inc. Announce New Ownership And Relocation, Setting Stage For International Expansion

Dr. Christopher J. Cokley

New Corporate Campus

New Corporate Campus Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Executive Team

New Ownership by Dr. Christopher J. Cokley Drives Strategic Relocation to State-of-the-Art Facility, Paving the Way for Global Growth.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS, US, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Surge365 and TravManity are proud to unveil a transformative new phase under fresh ownership, accompanied by a major relocation to a cutting-edge corporate campus. This significant development not only marks a new chapter for the companies but also sets the stage for exciting international expansion.The new ownership of Dr. Christopher J Cokley is committed to elevating Surge365 and TravManity Inc. to new heights with a comprehensive strategy that includes relocating to a 7,500-square-foot facility on 2.7 acres of land in Wood River, IL. The state-of-the-art campus will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth.In addition to the relocation, the companies are undertaking substantial enhancements across several key areas:- Technology Upgrades: Surge365 and TravManity Inc. will invest in advanced technology platforms to streamline operations and deliver cutting-edge solutions to their members and clients.- Compensation and Recognition: The new leadership is implementing improved compensation structures and recognition programs to reward field teams and staff for their exceptional contributions.- Marketing Tools and Promotion Guidelines: Enhanced marketing tools and refined promotion guidelines will support the companies' strategic initiatives and bolster their market presence.- International Expansion: These enhancements are integral to the companies' strategic vision for international growth, positioning them to enter new markets and broaden their global footprint.“We are excited about the opportunities that this new ownership and relocation will bring,” said Dr. Christopher J. Cokley, the new owner and CEO.“Our investment in technology, compensation, and marketing tools reflects our commitment to driving excellence and supporting our teams. This foundational shift sets the stage for our ambitious plans for international expansion and increased market presence.”The relocation to Wood River, IL, represents more than just a physical move; it embodies Surge365 and TravManity Inc.'s dedication to fostering an environment that supports innovation, collaboration, and growth. The new facility will feature advanced technological infrastructure and collaborative workspaces to enhance operational efficiency and creativity.“We believe these strategic enhancements and our new campus will significantly boost our ability to serve our members and clients while expanding our reach globally,” added Delvy Santiago, VP of International Expansion.“The new ownership and relocation are crucial steps in realizing our vision for international expansion and long-term success.”“It's my goal and vision to build a system where average and ordinary people with above average desire and determination can achieve all their dreams and goals!” Dr. CokleyFor more information about the new ownership, corporate campus, and strategic enhancements, please visit or .About Surge365Surge365 is at the forefront of travel technology and community engagement. The company is dedicated to transforming the travel experience through cutting-edge technology and fostering a vibrant community of travel enthusiasts. Surge365 is known for its commitment to innovation, user-centric solutions, and exceptional customer support. We provide 3 websites that aid a group of members that love to travel and would prefer to book it themselves.We provide:- A consumer facing booking engine, that allows people to book travel on your website and you earn a commission!- A deep discount, password protected, booking engine where free members can book travel at very competitive prices not available to the general public!- A savings club membership for your personal use to receive wholesale pricing on travel and deep discounts on shopping and restaurants!Our competition are online booking sites like Expedia, Travelocity, Booking etc.Surge365 Business Associates are not TRAVEL AGENTS and DO NOT receive Travel Credentials!About TravManity Inc.TravManity Inc is a leading provider of travel and lifestyle benefits, offering clients exclusive access to a wide range of travel deals, discounts, and experiences. Committed to delivering value and excellence, TravManity enhances the lives of its clients through innovative solutions and exceptional service.We are an IATA accredited host travel agency. We are built on the foundation of 3+ Billion in travel bookings. We are a completely independent company with our own corporate team. With the support of our unique travel vendor relationships, we provide live Travel Advisor training showcases all over the country. We have an experienced executive team with over 60 years in the travel industry. We offer extensive training for individuals pursuing a career in the Travel Industry. To become a Travel Adviser with us, you must enroll in a First-Class Training program, which is a proprietary training program included in your enrollment.We are 100% committed to building the premiere International Host travel agency.

Surge365 Media Relations

Surge365

+1 618-655-2831

email us here

