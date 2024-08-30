Notice On Convening An Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of EPSO-G
Date
8/30/2024 9:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the initiative and decision of the Board of energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Extraordinary General Meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is convened.
Reasons and purposes for calling the meeting: the Board of EPSO-G has decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders to amend the terms of remuneration for the audit services provided by the audit firm selected by EPSO-G.
Agenda of the EPSO-G Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
Regarding the amendment of the terms of remuneration of the audit services of EPSO-G and the determination of the remuneration to be paid to the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB for the years 2023 to 2025.
The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108619565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.