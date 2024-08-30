Christenson Transportation Takes 1St Place At Missouri Sports Hall Of Fame Charity Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christenson participated in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Charity Stan Musial Hall of Fame Championship took 1st place.

- RayVaun Christenson, Vice PresidentSTRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christenson Transportation , a leading provider of transportation services, participated in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Charity Golf Tournament Stan Musial Hall of Fame Championship presented by Landau Pontoons and took 1st place.Don Christenson, President & CEO of Christenson Transportation, along with Vice President RayVaun Christenson, Chief Operating Officer Brian Hazard, and Jeff Yahn were joined by celebrities Jamie Quirk, former professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, and Jerry Holloway, former St. Louis football Cardinals Tight End, to compete in the tournament.The team from Christenson Transportation showcased their golf skills and sportsmanship, ultimately clinching the top spot at the tournament. Their victory was a testament to their dedication and teamwork both on and off the course.“We are thrilled to have participated in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Charity Golf Tournament and to have taken home the 1st place trophy,” said RayVaun Christenson.“It was a fantastic event for a great cause, and we were honored to be a part of it.”The tournament, presented by Landau Pontoons, was held at a prestigious golf course in Springfield, Missouri, and brought together sports enthusiasts, celebrities, and supporters of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to raise funds for youth sports programs in the area.Christenson Transportation is proud to support local charities and give back to the community through events like the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Charity Golf Tournament. Their commitment to excellence extends beyond the transportation industry and into the community where they work and live.For more information about Christenson Transportation and its services, visit .#MissourSportsHallofFame #StanMusialChampionshipGolfTournament #JamieQuirk #JerryHolloway #firstplace #golfskills #LandauPontoons #youthsports #ChristensonTrans #wherethetruckerstruck #safetytakespriorityChristenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower 48 (forty-eight) states and parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson's commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy. Christenson Transportation is“Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation's services or to become a Christenson Driver

