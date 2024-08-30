Digital Hands Recognized As 2024 SC Awards Finalist For Best Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recognition Highlights Digital Hands' Commitment to Delivering Proactive, High-Impact Cybersecurity Support to Clients

- Laura Cavanaugh, Senior Director of Customer SuccessTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Hands is pleased to be recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best Customer Service. This announcement was made on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as part of SC Media's 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.Find Digital Hands and the full list of finalists here .“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media.“These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today's complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.Laura Cavanaugh, Senior Director of Customer Success at Digital Hands, expressed her pride in this recognition:“At Digital Hands, customer service is not just a department; it's embedded in our DNA. Being named a finalist in the Best Customer Service category is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team to deliver tailored, high-touch service that meets and exceeds our clients' needs. We remain committed to ensuring that every client interaction is marked by transparency, responsiveness, and a deep commitment to our customer's success in the face of unique cybersecurity challenges.”The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of Digital Hands, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.About Digital HandsDigital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers' most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization's existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today's latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and industry-leading approach to customer success and satisfaction, visit .About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

