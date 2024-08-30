Panasonic Announces Kid Witness News Winners In India, Drives Awareness Around UN Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 30, 2024: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified company, announced the winners of its Kid Witness News program in India. Kid Witness News is a global initiative by Panasonic aimed at raising awareness around the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) among school students by upskilling youth with digital storytelling skills and creating advocates of change. One winning each from the entries in the primary (students aged 10-12 years) and secondary (students aged 13-18 years) school categories, has now been selected from India to be showcased at Panasonic's Kid Witness News Global Summit as part of a global contest which will take place in October 2024.



Mr. Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India commented "At Panasonic, we have stayed committed to creating a positive impact in the society and invest in future leaders. Kid Witness News is an important step in this direction. This is the 35th year of Kid Witness News for Panasonic and it is the first time India has participated. The videos created by the participants beautifully capture the environmental and social challenges through their lens. I applaud the efforts of all the students who have participated and congratulate the winners."



Ms. Pooja Garg Khan, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR at Panasonic Life Solutions India said, "It is heartening to see some great work submitted by participating schools. Not only is this a reflection of the students thinking actively about a sustainable tomorrow, but also of their video-making and communication skills as part of the Kid Witness News program. I would like to congratulate all the schools for their exemplary efforts and give special kudos to the winning teams. We are looking forward to the KWN Global Summit."



As part of the Kid Witness News (KWN) program, Panasonic Life Solutions India partnered with five leading schools in Gurugram, including Lancers International School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Shalom Hills International School, Lotus Valley International School, and Scottish High International. After attending hands-on workshops where the students got the opportunity to gain in-depth understanding of operating state-of-the-art Panasonic Lumix cameras and other equipment, the school students created videos on a chosen SDG and submitted it as part of the program.



The Kid Witness News (KWN) is a global program that was launched by Panasonic in 1989 to provide students with opportunities to explore the world of digital storytelling and media production. The initiative is aimed at empowering young people by giving them access to technology and training in the fields of video production and digital media. The KWN has been successful in fostering creativity and media literacy among young people, providing them with valuable skills that can be useful in their future careers. The program has been implemented in various countries around the world and continues to be a part of Panasonic's efforts to support education and community development.





