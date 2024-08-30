Havila Shipping ASA: Decisions From Written Resolution In The Bond Loans Havi04 And Havi07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange Release 29.08.24.
Nordic Trustee has informed the company about the voting held.
A majority of the bondholders in each of the bond loans Havi04 and Havi07 has woted in favour of alternative
upwards adjustment of interest bearing debt by transfer from non-interest-bearing debt according to the restructuring agreement.
The decision means that the adjusted interest bearing debt will be settled 31.12.24 and remaining non-interest-bearing debt will be converted to shares within January 2025.
Contacts:
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
HAVI04 - notice from written resolution
HAVI07 - notice from written resolution
