Havila Shipping ASA: Decisions From Written Resolution In The Bond Loans Havi04 And Havi07


8/30/2024 8:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange Release 29.08.24.

Nordic Trustee has informed the company about the voting held.

A majority of the bondholders in each of the bond loans Havi04 and Havi07 has woted in favour of alternative

  • upwards adjustment of interest bearing debt by transfer from non-interest-bearing debt according to the restructuring agreement.


    The decision means that the adjusted interest bearing debt will be settled 31.12.24 and remaining non-interest-bearing debt will be converted to shares within January 2025.

    Contacts:
    Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

    Attachments

    • HAVI04 - notice from written resolution
    • HAVI07 - notice from written resolution

