Health And Fitness App Market Share Will Cross USD 18.7 Billion By 2030, At 17.0% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global and fitness app market size and share value is projected to grow from USD 4.0 million in 2020. It is forecasted to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2030 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% during the forecast period (2020 - 2030).

Health and Fitness App Market Report Overview

Health and Fitness App is a digital application that is designed to help users manage and improve their overall well-being through physical activity, nutrition tracking, mental health support, and also lifestyle changes.

These apps offer a range of features including workout plans, diet tracking, goal setting progress monitoring, and personalized recommendations. With the rise of smartphones and wearable technology, health and fitness apps have become increasingly popular providing users with convenient tools to monitor their health and achieve their fitness goals.

Competitive Landscape:

The Health and Fitness App Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Adidas

Fitbit, Inc.

Appster

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Applico

FitnessKeeper

Aaptiv

Nike

Noom

Under Armour, Inc. Appinventiv

Analyst View:

The market for health and fitness apps has expanded significantly as more people seek to take control of their health and adopt healthier lifestyles. These apps cater to a diverse audience, from casual exercisers to dedicated fitness enthusiasts and often integrate with other health technologies like fitness trackers and smart watches.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Health Consciousness and Preventive Care

The target market is significantly influenced by the increased emphasis on preventative healthcare and general wellness. Customers are using apps to track their progress, monitor their health metrics, and get personalized recommendations as they become more conscious of the advantages of leading a healthy lifestyle. The need for creative health and fitness solutions is boosting this shift towards proactive health management.

Market Trends:

Gamification and Social Features

The use of social media and gamification in health and fitness apps is one major trend. Apps are increasing the engagement and motivation factor of fitness by incorporating features like leaderboards, challenges, and social sharing. In addition to promoting long-term adherence to fitness regimens and encouraging users to remain active and dedicated to their health goals and gamification also creates a sense of community and competition among users.

Segmentation:

Health and Fitness App Market is segmented based on Type, Device, Platform, and Region.

Type Insights

This industry includes the following: Diet and Nutrition, Exercise and Weight loss, Medication adherence and Activity tracking. The market growth for exercise and weight loss is anticipated to be dominant as this segment encompasses a wide range of applications designed to help users improve their physical fitness, manage their weight and achieve their health goals through structured exercise programs and personalized workout plans.

Device Insights

Smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the extensive ecosystem of health and fitness apps available on smartphone platforms contributes to their dominance. Users have access to a wide variety of apps designed for different health and fitness needs from workout plans and meal tracking to mental health support and personalized coaching.

Platform Insights

Android is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the android platform is known for its diversity in terms of device manufacturers, price ranges as well as geographical coverage. This diversity allows health and fitness apps to reach a wide audience from high-end smartphones to more affordable devices.

Recent Development:

In March 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo Launches New Fitness App 'Erakulis'. The football legend's most recent creation, dubbed "Erakulis," aims to transform how people approach their well-being by fusing mental balance, training, and nutrition into a single, seamless experience. Unlike other fitness apps, Erakulis represents a "lifestyle revolution.

Regional Insights



North America: The presence of major tech giants and startups in this region accelerates the development of advanced features such as personalized health insights, integration with wearable devices, and AI-driven recommendations. Asia Pacific: The expanding middle class, growing disposable incomes and increasing awareness of health and wellness are contributing to the rising demand for health and fitness apps in this region.

Health and Fitness App Market Size, Share, By Type (Diet and Nutrition, Exercise and Weight loss, Medication adherence & Activity tracking), By Device (Tablets, Smartphones, &Wearable devices),By Platform (Android, iOS & Others), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

