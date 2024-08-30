Latvian Media To Buy First 50 Drones For Ukraine Following Fundraiser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Public mass of Latvia have ordered the first batch of 50 drones to be handed over to the of Ukraine, using the funds already raised during the campaign launched ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day.

This was reported by Latvian and LTV.

According to the charity organization Ziedot, which participates in the campaign, the first batch of drones cost about EUR 126,000. It will be delivered to the Ukrainian units fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

The fundraiser was launched on August 19 and will last until September 8. Reports from the combat zone, special coverage, interviews, and other publications in public mass media accompany the campaign.

Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's self-defense -'s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Public media in Latvia and Ziedot call for donations in support of Ukraine. The funds raised as part of the effort will also be used to purchase military goods manufactured in Latvia, such as drones, demining equipment, ammunition, and special food rations. Donations are accepted via a phone +37190204113 (the cost of the call is EUR 5 including VAT) and online at ziedot/ukrainai.

As reported by Ukrinform, Latvian public mass media - Latvian Television, Latvian Radio, and LSM, in cooperation with the charity organization Ziedot, in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day, started a three-week campaign in support of the country.