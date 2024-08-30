Minister Of Youth And Sports Visits Heydar Aliyev Sports And Concert Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited
several sports facilities at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert
Complex, Azernews reports.
The Minister Gayibov and his Deputy Mariana Vasileva observed
training sessions for the girls' figure skating and boys' hockey
teams, engaging in discussions with coaches, specialists, and young
athletes on the ice rink.
They also expressed interest in curling, a newly introduced
sport in Azerbaijan. The curling section, established under the
Ocaq Sport Club, has received sports equipment, and those
interested in participating will soon be able to sign up for
training groups.
Farid Gayibov also examined the training activities in the MMA,
judo, gymnastics, and table tennis divisions, exchanging ideas with
athletes and their coaches while offering constructive
recommendations.
The Sports-Concert Complex has been equipped with excellent
facilities for various sports. It offers opportunities for both
professional and recreational activities, including skating,
hockey, curling, rhythmic gymnastics, men's and women's gymnastics,
trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic
gymnastics, gymnastics for all, parkour, TeamGym, aerial
gymnastics, special Olympic gymnastics, judo, MMA, table tennis,
chess, and fitness.
This complex hosts the largest gym in Azerbaijan, catering to
individuals of all ages, whether for amateur or professional
training.
