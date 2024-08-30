Minister Of Youth And Sports Visits Heydar Aliyev Sports And Concert Complex

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited several sports facilities at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, Azernews reports.

The Minister Gayibov and his Deputy Mariana Vasileva observed training sessions for the girls' figure skating and boys' hockey teams, engaging in discussions with coaches, specialists, and young athletes on the ice rink.

They also expressed interest in curling, a newly introduced sport in Azerbaijan. The curling section, established under the Ocaq Club, has received sports equipment, and those interested in participating will soon be able to sign up for training groups.

Farid Gayibov also examined the training activities in the MMA, judo, gymnastics, and table tennis divisions, exchanging ideas with athletes and their coaches while offering constructive recommendations.

The Sports-Concert Complex has been equipped with excellent facilities for various sports. It offers opportunities for both professional and recreational activities, including skating, hockey, curling, rhythmic gymnastics, men's and women's gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, gymnastics for all, parkour, TeamGym, aerial gymnastics, special Olympic gymnastics, judo, MMA, table tennis, chess, and fitness.

This complex hosts the largest gym in Azerbaijan, catering to individuals of all ages, whether for amateur or professional training.

