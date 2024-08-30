Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To Prominent Mugham Singer
Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a concert dedicated to prominent
mugham singer Sakhavat Mammadov on October 24,
Azernews reports.
Some of the brightest representatives of the Garabagh mugham
school will present their virtual duet with Sakhavat Mammadov on
the memorial night. The audience will also have an opportunity to
enjoy performances of songs originally sung by the beloved artist,
interpreted by various mugham performers.
The concert will feature People's Artists Malakkhanum Ayyubova,
Mansum Ibrahimov, Gulyanag Mammadova, Nazakat Teymurova, Honored
Artists Almaz Orujova, Sevinj Sariyeva, Firuz Sakhavat (Mammadov),
Jabir Abdullayev, Zakir Aliyev and well-known singers Sabina
Arabli, Kamila Nabiyeva, Miralam Miralamov, Malik Hasanov, Shahmar
Hajiyev, Aliyar Mammadov and Anar Mammadov.
Sakhavat Mammadov, who left a mark in our musical art, was born
on October 23, 1953 in Abdal-Gulablı village of Agdam district. He
studied at Asaf Zeynalli Music College.
Mammadov, learned the secrets of mugham from master singer,
People's Artist Hajibaba Huseynov. He was the soloist of the
Humayun Folk Ensemble.
He continued his education at Azerbaijan State Art Institute
(now ADMIU).
Sakhavat Mammadov contributed to the promotion of the
Azerbaijani mugham in the countries he toured together with his
Garabagh Instrumental Ensemble.
His efforts not only highlighted the significance of this
traditional form of music but also helped cultivate a broader
appreciation for Azerbaijani culture on the global stage.
