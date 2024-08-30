European Use Cases For Generative AI In CX Research Report 2024: Early Use Cases Are Encouraging And Helping To Drive Genai Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exploring European Use Cases for Generative AI in CX" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of generative AI (GenAI) has sparked intense global interest in AI and how it can help improve customer experience (CX). Several factors drive interest in GenAI, including its positive impact on making conversational AI faster and smarter, enabling critical applications, including personalization at scale, improved self-service capability, enhanced agent assist or co-pilot functionality, and deeper data insights on massive data sets.

This analysis explores early use cases of GenAI technology on CX across European companies. Early indications from these use cases are encouraging greater adoption of GenAI in the region. Europe is leading other regions, with 71% of respondents indicating some use of GenAI today, compared to 65% globally and 69% in the United States. By 2025, 94% of European respondents predict some form of GenAI technology adoption.

While the use of AI for speech analytics and voice/biometrics authentication is lower in Europe compared to global adoption trends, sentiment analysis adoption is slightly higher.

Companies highlighted in this analysis that adopt GenAI see significant efficiency gains, cost savings, and improved productivity, encouraging widespread adoption of GenAI. The adoption of GenAI technology in early use cases is primarily for quality monitoring, agent-assist, speech-to-text transcription and summarization, and intelligent voicebots.

Key Takeaways from Contact Center AI Technology Adoption Data

Supporting Europe's many languages with AI-powered speech analytics is challenging, helping explain the region's slower technology adoption.

Given Europe's stringent security requirements, including sovereign clouds, the AI EU Act, and GDPR, slower adoption of AI-powered voice/biometrics authentication is expected.

Key Takeaways from Inteligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Adoption Data

IVA adoption in Europe is on par with other global regions, with IVA chatbot adoption slightly ahead of voicebots.

As its intelligence continues to improve, customer-facing GenAI-powered IVAs are the next step in bot evolution, with trials underway in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Contact Center GenAI Adoption Data

European-based contact centers are embracing GenAI. Use cases include transcription, interaction summarization, quality monitoring, and IVAs. This study features 4 active use cases.

The rapid pace of GenAI innovation will quickly expand use cases in Europe and globally.

Key Takeaways from AI Trends in CX Data

Key contact center use cases for GenAI include agent assist/co-pilot and quality assurance and monitoring, which are promising for achieving agent performance, coaching, and training goals. Vastly improved analytics is an early and proven GenAI use case. However, awareness of this capability is more sluggish across Europe.

Early European Use Cases for GenAI in CX - Culligan Voicemail Case Study

Early European Use Cases for GenAI in CX - Pogust Goodhead Agent Assist Case Study

Early European Use Cases for GenAI in CX - Major European Auto Manufacturer Intelligent Voice Bot Case Study Early European Use Cases for GenAI in CX - Amicio QM Case Study

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: Knowledge Management (KM) Performance Growth Opportunity 3: Language Translation at Scale

