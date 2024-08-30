Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Drones South Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed Friday morning in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin, after being targeted by an Israeli drone on Friday, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

In a press statement, it said that it had informed the Palestinian of the martyrdom of three young men identified as Maysara Masharqa, Arafat Amer and Wissam Khazem, with their bodies subsequently detained by the occupation forces.

According to local sources, a drone fired missiles at the and the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the site.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the third consecutive day, while preventing citizens from leaving their homes and destroying the infrastructure with bulldozers.

The number of martyrs in the northern West Bank since the Israeli occupation began its military operation there has reached 20 Palestinians, five in Tulkarm, 11 in Jenin, and four in Tubas, according to official Palestinian sources. (end)

