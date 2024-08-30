'No Response From Your End': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes Again To PM Modi On Rape Cases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 30) wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This new correspondence followed a previous letter sent on August 22, 2024, which she claimed went "unanswered" by the Prime Minister.

In her latest letter, CM Banerjee expressed frustration with the lack of a direct response from PM Modi, criticizing the Union of Women and Child Development's generic reply as insufficient given the severity of the issue. The Chief Minister is calling for stringent Central legislation to address incidents of rape and to ensure exemplary punishment for perpetrators.

The case has stirred widespread outrage after the body of the trainee doctor was discovered at the hospital on August 9. The incident has sparked massive protests and strikes by doctors across the country. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with key suspects including Sanjay Roy and former principal Sanjib Ghosh being questioned.

In her letter, CM Banerjee highlighted the steps her government has taken to combat sexual violence, including the establishment of ten Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts, 88 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), and 62 POCSO-designated courts, all funded by the state. She urged the Prime Minister to support the appointment of permanent judicial officers to these courts to expedite justice.

CM Banerjee's August 22 letter also noted a troubling statistic: 90 rape cases occur daily across India. In response, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi defended the current measures, saying that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which was enacted last month, addressed crimes against women with stringent punishments. Devi also pointed out that West Bengal had been allocated 123 fast-track courts for rape and child abuse cases, though many have yet to become operational.