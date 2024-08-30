X Suspends 'Barry Stanton' Account After Outcry Over Racist Posts Branding Indians As 'Smelly'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After a series of racist posts against Indians, X has suspended the account of an anonymous user who goes by the name "Barry Stanton". The user, in the posts, brandished Indians as "smelly" and shared several racist cartoons depicting Indians defecating in the open.

The racist user's distasteful posts included one where they lauded a post on how to drive Indians away from 'White' neighbourhoods in the West.

Barry Stanton, a pseudonym for an anonymous individual, exploited the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to disseminate racist content targeting Indians . Utilizing a verified X account with 184.7K followers, this person propagated hate speech against the Indian community.

The account suspension followed numerous complaints about the offensive posts that began surfacing approximately two weeks prior.

Numerous Indian users have taken action by reporting Stanton's account to the authorities, including the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw , and the Indian High Commission in the UK.

An Indian user Akshit Singh shared screenshots of his email he wrote to Vaishnaw, and said,“An email has been sent to Ashwini Vaishnaw, @MIB_India to withhold the account of Barry Stanton In India and one copy also has been sent to the UK high commission in India.”

Several other X users also stressed on the need for an investigation into the anonymous account's activities and called it a platform for hate speech.

Elon Musk , the owner of the social media platform, had also been facing increasing pressure from Indians to suspend the account for violating community guidelines.