On International Overdose Awareness Day, Enable No More And Belmont City Press Announce Collaboration

Enable No More's 8-Week Freedom Program, featured on 'Tell US A Story Podcast,' empowers families to reclaim peace, set boundaries, and stop addiction cycles.

- Deanna Herrin, Life Transformation MentorBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, 2024, Belmont City Press announces a special episode of their podcast "Tell Us A Story," featuring Jennifer McCutcheon, founder of Enable No More . As a Certified Spiritual Psychology and Trauma Recovery Coach, McCutcheon has dedicated her career to supporting families, especially parents of addicted adults, in breaking free from destructive cycles and reclaiming their peace. The Freedom Program , launching on October 1, 2024, is an 8-week coaching initiative designed to provide parents and families with tools to navigate the challenges of addiction. This program offers a comprehensive approach to healing, focusing on restoring peace, setting healthy boundaries, and breaking the cycles of addiction.Key Dates to Remember:August 31, 2024: International Overdose Awareness Day – Recognizing the impact of overdose and addiction on families and communities, McCutcheon to share her expertise via EnableNoMore.September 17, 2024: Free Masterclass – McCutcheon will host a complimentary masterclass to introduce strategies for healing and setting healthy boundaries. McCutcheon will share her insights, answer questions, and provide actionable strategies that attendees can start implementing immediately.September 29, 2024: Podcast Appearance – McCutcheon will discuss her journey and introduce The Freedom Program on Belmont City Press' "Tell Us A Story Podcast."October 1, 2024: Launch of The Freedom Program – An 8-week group coaching program aimed at empowering families affected by addiction.Key features of The Freedom Program include:Restored peace and clarity: Equips participants to respond to crises with calm and clarity.Building Boundaries Blueprint: A step-by-step guide to establishing healthy, guilt-free boundaries.Freedom Framework: Learn to spot and stop the seven traps of addiction.Supportive Community: Engage with like-minded individuals and gain support from a community that understands.McCutcheon's approach is rooted in her personal experiences as the mother of a child battling addiction and having faced two marriages impacted by substance abuse. Her journey from pain to purpose has enabled her to help hundreds of families reclaim their power and redefine their purpose. "Jennifer knows first-hand the challenges that mothers face when loving a child who is struggling with mental health and addiction. This invaluable experience, combined with recovery and trauma healing training, has allowed her to help hundreds of other moms reclaim their power compassionately and effectively," said Margaret Wallis-Duffy, Founder of Wallis for Wellness.Free Masterclass: A Stepping Stone to RecoveryTo help families take their first steps towards healing, McCutcheon will host a free masterclass on September 17, 2024. This masterclass will provide a preview of the transformative strategies taught in The Freedom Program. Participants will learn how to establish healthy boundaries, respond effectively to crises, and begin the journey toward peace and control over their lives."The masterclass is a critical first step for families looking to break free from the cycles of addiction," McCutcheon shared. "By attending, participants will gain valuable insights and tools to start their journey towards healing and empowerment."A Bigger Mission: A Path to UnderstandingIn addition to her work with Enable No More, McCutcheon is a contributing author in the anthology "A Bigger Mission," a powerful collection that opens up conversations about the pain of addiction and the recovery process. "This book opens up the conversation of the pain of addiction, the recovery process, and the importance of family doing the work to heal and recover," said Deanna Herrin, Life Transformation Mentor. Those interested in learning more can download a copy of McCutcheon's chapter by visiting enablenomore.Falling Into the Trap of Codependency?In an effort to help people identify if someone is experiencing one of the seven traps of addiction, Enable No More offers a targeted quiz designed to help parents and family members of addicted individuals assess their current approach to managing addiction within their families. This quiz is ideal for those who feel overwhelmed, stuck in cycles of chaos, or uncertain about how to set healthy boundaries and support their loved ones effectively. By taking the quiz, participants gain valuable insights into their personal challenges and receive tailored recommendations for next steps, making it a crucial first step for anyone looking to reclaim control and foster a healthier, more supportive environment for recovery. This resource is available at EnableNoMore.About Jennifer McCutcheonJennifer McCutcheon is the founder of Enable No More and a Certified Spiritual Psychology and Trauma Recovery Coach. She combines her lived experience with professional training in holistic and science-based practices to help families break free from the cycles of addiction. Her programs are designed to empower parents to reclaim their peace and power, ultimately fostering a supportive environment that encourages recovery.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston MA-based PR and marketing agency specializing in working with entrepreneurs, authors, and salespeople. They focus on positioning their clients as go-to experts in their niche through courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services. For more information, visit BelmontCityPress.

