WOW Summit: Bangkok To Host The Top Innovation Event, Shaping Blockchain, Web3, AI, Mobility, Fintech

Bangkok will become the epicenter of technological innovation this November, hosting the WOW Summit 2024.

- Ivan IvanovTHAILAND, BANGKOK, THAILAND , August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anticipation is soaring as this gathering of the brightest minds and leading innovators in blockchain will converge to explore and push the boundaries of digital technology. This year, the event will expand its focus beyond just Web3 and blockchain concepts to include AI, mobility, fintech, and more, showcasing true mass adoption technologies, also making it the ultimate platform for showcasing the future of digital innovation.WOW Summit will bring over 5,000 attendees from more than 30 countries, thanks to hosts and co-hosts with strong community ties in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. Coinciding with major events like Thailand Blockchain Week, ETHGlobal, and Devcon, this event offers attendees a chance to connect with a diverse range of tech industry leaders.Boasting a world-class lineup and a forward-thinking program, WOW Summit Bangkok 2024 is poised to shape the future of digital technology and provide an unparalleled experience for attendees. They will have the chance to engage with distinguished speakers, explore cutting-edge trends, and participate in discussions on crucial topics such as the transition from Web2 to Web3, AI, FinTech, DePin, IoT and Robotics, CBDCs, regulatory landscapes, RWA, and the social impact of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT).According to Ivan Ivanov , Global CEO of WOW Summit, the event will grow to another level. He explains that WOW Summit in Bangkok is a pivotal event for WOW as it's expanding its concept from Web3 to other innovative industries. This helps to engage more technology leaders, startups, investors and corporations, and showcase the adoption of new technologies in real life. We are also proud to collaborate with co-host from different countries that will bring their communities to WOW Bangkok.The WOW Summit in Bangkok will be hosted by Oasis Labs, Tongzheng Education, and co-hosted by Uvecon , DTC Group and MMPro Group.About hosts and co-hosts:Oasis Labs stands out as a premier Web3 lab deeply engaged in research, development, and investment within the crypto industry. The lab has invested in various DAOs, technology teams, and innovative projects, cementing its role as a strategic partner of the WOW Summit. Oasis Labs' contributions to Web3 innovation have solidified its status as a key player in the ecosystem, driving forward the boundaries of blockchain technology.Tongzheng Education is a leading institution specializing in Web3 education, investment thinking, and on-chain operations. Known for integrating advanced trading methods, AI tools, and quantitative strategies, Tongzheng Education has established a strong presence in Hong Kong with a Web3 incubator and asset management firm. Additionally, the company operates a digital nomad hub in Thailand, playing a crucial role in advancing and shaping the future of Web3 technologies.DTC Group, the co-host of the summit, is recognized as a leading Web3 incubator and accelerator. Since its founding in 2020, DTC Group has rapidly grown into a prominent entity within the Web3 space. The group is dedicated to transforming visionary ideas into industry-defining successes, offering essential resources, strategic guidance, and expert marketing solutions to empower innovators and drive industry progress.Another co-host, MMPro Group, is a dynamic organization dedicated to driving the growth and development of the crypto industry. By providing essential tools, resources, liquidity, and a thriving ecosystem, MMPro Group unlocks innovative crypto initiatives' full potential. As a testament to its success, MMPro Group has created one of the most popular telegram mini-app games, BUMP, which boasts an impressive user base of over 7 million and more than 2 million connected wallets. This achievement underscores MMPro's ability to develop engaging and valuable products within the crypto space.Lastly, the co-host Uvecon is a leading venture studio and accelerator that helps clients navigate the dynamic markets of Hong Kong and South-East Asia. With a decade of experience and a strong network, Uvecon offers expert guidance, connections, and support to businesses seeking to expand. As the organizer of the global Web3 event, WOW Summit, Uvecon is committed to fostering innovation and growth within the technology industry.Together, these hosts bring unparalleled expertise and resources to the WOW Summit 2024, promising an event that will explore the forefront of Web3 advancements and shape the future of blockchain technology.Notable Previous Speakers Include:- Joseph Chan, Under secretary for Finance and Treasury, Hong Kong Government- Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands- Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder, Sandbox- Jayne Chan, Head of StartmeupHK, InvestHK- Stacey-Ann Pearson, Head of Web3 - APAC & Japan AWS- Eowyn Chen, CEO, Trust WalletThese speakers, among others, have set a high standard for discourse and innovation, and the WOW Summit 2024 in Bangkok is poised to continue this tradition.Join Us:For anyone involved in the Web3 industry or looking to explore the future of blockchain technology, the WOW Summit is an event not to be missed. Secure your spot today and be part of the global conversation driving the future of Web3.For more information and registration details, please visit WOW Summit.Contact Information:Media Inquiries: ...Sponsorship Opportunities: ...General Information: ...Speaker Applications: ...About WOW Summit:WOW Summit has been a pivotal event in the global Web3 landscape, attracting thought leaders, innovators, and influencers from across the world. Past events in Dubai, Hong Kong and Lisbon have been marked by groundbreaking announcements, influential keynotes, and meaningful collaborations that have shaped the future of the Web3 ecosystem.Get Ready for the Future of Web3 – See You in Bangkok!

