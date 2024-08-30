Droplinked And Modular Revolutionize Product Development For Smbs And Fortune 500S

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, NY, 30th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Today, droplinked, a leading provider of secure digital product passports, and Modular, a pioneer in 3D high-fidelity product configurators, announce a groundbreaking collaboration that transforms product development workflows across industries. This powerful integration merges droplinked's secure data management with Modular's immersive 3D configuration tools, empowering businesses of all sizes – from SMBs to Fortune 500s – to create a seamless and data-rich product experience from concept to consumer.

The Power of Digital Product Passports:

Digital product passports, championed by droplinked, are secure repositories containing a product's entire lifecycle data. This includes critical information like materials, components, certifications, and environmental impact assessments. By integrating this data with Modular's 3D configurator, brands can unlock a new level of transparency and efficiency.

Revolutionizing Product Configuration:

Modular's 3D configurator enables brands to create interactive, photorealistic product experiences for their customers. Imagine a car manufacturer where customers can explore different paint colors, wheel styles, and interior trims – all in stunning 3D detail. But now, with droplinked's digital product passports seamlessly integrated, these configurations become more than just visuals.

Here's how this innovative partnership elevates product development across the board:





Data-Driven Configuration: As customers explore different options in the 3D configurator, they can access real-time data about the selected components. This includes information like material composition, sustainability ratings, and origin information – all pulled directly from the droplinked digital passport. Enhanced Transparency: Brands can showcase their commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing by making relevant data readily available within the configuration experience. Consumers can make informed choices, fostering trust and brand loyalty.



Streamlined Collaboration: Designers, engineers, and marketing teams can work together seamlessly on a single platform. The 3D configurator reflects the latest product data stored in the digital passport, ensuring everyone is working with the most up-to-date information.

Reduced Development Time: By eliminating the need for manual data entry and reconciliation, this integration streamlines the product development process, saving time and resources for both SMBs and large enterprises. Improved Supply Chain Visibility: With real-time access to product data throughout the supply chain, brands can identify potential risks and inefficiencies, leading to faster response times and better decision-making.

Benefits for Large enterprises:

Large enterprises gain substantial value from this integration. By adopting droplinked and Modular's solution, Fortune 500s can:



Optimize Product Development: Streamline processes, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-market.

Enhance Brand Reputation: Build trust with consumers by providing transparent information about their products. Drive Sales: Offer customers a more engaging and personalized shopping experience.

Benefits for SMBs:



For small and medium-sized businesses, this partnership offers a significant competitive advantage. By leveraging droplinked and Modular's technology, SMBs can:



Enter the Digital Market: Create high-quality, interactive product experiences without the need for extensive IT resources.

Showcase Sustainability: Demonstrate their commitment to ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility. Improve Customer Satisfaction: Provide consumers with a personalized and informative buying experience.

A New Era of Product Development:

“This partnership marks a significant leap forward in onchain commerce,” says Ali Sammour, one of the founders of droplinked.“We're creating an ecosystem of best in class partners to build the future of commerce together.”

This groundbreaking collaboration between droplinked and Modular signifies a new era in product development. By fostering transparency, streamlining workflows, and empowering consumers, this powerful integration paves the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and customer-centric future for businesses of all sizes.

About droplinked:

Droplinked is a leading provider of onchain commerce to support secure digital product passports. The platform empowers brands and manufacturers to manage their product data throughout the entire lifecycle, fostering transparency, streamlining workflows, and building trust with consumers.

About Modular: Modular is a pioneer in 3D high-fidelity product configurators. Their software enables brands to create immersive, photorealistic product experiences for their customers, driving engagement and sales conversions.