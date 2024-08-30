WHAT! Kangana Ranaut To Invite Rahul Gandhi And His Family To Emergency’S Screening? Here's What She Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut, an actress/filmmaker-turned-politician, has been embroiled in a slew of issues only a week before the release of her highly anticipated Emergency. Certain Sikh community groups have called for a ban on the movie, while others have dug out her controversial words about Punjabis and Sikhs. Amidst it all, the has declared her intention to invite the Gandhi family to a special screening of her film, which is based on India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

When asked if she planned to invite the famous family to the film's screening, Kangana told IANS that she would "love" to. However, she noted that she is aware that they may decline her offer due to a "lot of bitterness, especially for me." For those who are unaware, the film is based on India's 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, during which Gandhi imposed a state of emergency across the country, claiming internal and external dangers to the country.



The 38-year-old actress went on to add,“I have already received so many notices from the Supreme Court about my comments on their comments... I am also a parliamentarian. I am also supposed to comment about their comments but they have objections with that also.”



Ranaut also wished the family saw the video and judged it "objectively." "I hope, if not for my screening, they see the film and assess it objectively; they appreciate it, and I am sure they have nice things to say if they want to. Let's see," she concluded.

Kangana Ranaut's most recent film was Tejas. The film failed to please both the public and reviewers, and it performed poorly at the box office. She will next be seen in Emergency. Not only is this her first solo directorial project, but she will also play India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. Aside from that, she has many more projects in the works.

