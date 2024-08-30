Additionally, by giving cashew plants an effective and focused water supply, contemporary irrigation techniques like drip and sprinkler systems address water management issues. This increases plant growth and preserves water, which makes farming more environmentally friendly. When taken as a whole, these developments in agriculture result in improved cashew nut quality and output, which helps the market grow overall by satisfying rising demand both domestically and internationally.

India Regional Cashew Market Overview:

India is one of the world's leading producers of cashews. India produces more than 0.8 million tons (MT) of cashews yearly, with a total 0.7 million hectares of land dedicated to the crop, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), 2024. The Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development, Kochi, estimates that the yearly foreign exchange value of cashews is approximately USD 0.47 billion. About 15 lakh people are employed by it in the agricultural and processing industries. Due mainly to flavored cashew products taking up a larger portion of the retail market, the cashew market in India has experienced a significant shift in consumption patterns in recent years.

Cashew is farmed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and West Bengal on the east coast of India, and in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra on the west coast. In addition, cashew is somewhat grown in the Andaman Nicobar Islands, northeastern states (Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland), and Chhattisgarh. However, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), 2023, the largest states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

In India, the demand for flavored cashews is growing as customers choose healthier snacks due to growing health consciousness. Cashew nuts can be found in India roasted, salted, flavored, and covered with honey, spices, and other substances. There are value-added goods on the market, such as cashew butter, powder, and beverages.

