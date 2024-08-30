Billion-Dollar Bailout: Brazil’S Risky Airline Rescue

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has passed a bill to allocate up to R$5 billion (about $1 billion) from the National Civil Fund (FNAC).



This fund will support that operate regular flights within the country. Following Senate approval, the legislation now awaits the president's signature to become law.



This measure is part of a larger amendment to the General Law, aimed at expanding the national aircraft fleet and increasing the availability of flights and tickets.



Silvio Costa Filho, the of and Airports, asserts that this financing is crucial. It will lower operational costs for airlines, thereby reducing airfares and making travel more accessible.







Supporting this, data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) indicates a significant decrease in average airfare prices.



Specifically, they fell by approximately 11% from January to June 2024 compared to the same period in 2022.

Significant Risks

However, the allocation of $1 billion from public funds carries significant risks. If the airlines do not enhance their profitability or operational efficiency, the investment could result in substantial financial losses for the government.



Additionally, injecting a large sum of money might distort the market. This could disadvantage smaller or more efficient competitors not receiving similar support.



Furthermore, there is a risk that airlines might become dependent on government bailouts, potentially stifling necessary industry reforms and innovations.



Moreover, the investment may not lead directly to an increase in economic activity or air travel demand, particularly in an unpredictable economic climate.



Once the law is enacted, a Management Committee for the FNAC will be established, overseen by the Ministry of Ports and Airports.



They will regulate the allocation and limits of the fund's resources for loans, ensuring strategic support for the airlines.



The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) will act as the primary manager of these funds.



Additionally, other public and private banks and financial institutions can participate in the financing. They must assume the associated risks and obtain authorization from BNDES.







