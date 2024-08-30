Final Weekend Of DSS: Last Chance To Experience Dubai's Biggest, Most Exciting, And Best-Value Summer Season Ever

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DSS has packed thousands of new and only-in-Dubai experiences at pocket-friendly prices into its final weekend, promising an incredible end to a spectacular summer for everyone

Endless excitement can still be unlocked across the city with electrifying concerts and comedy events, immersive family entertainment, gourmet gastronomy experiences, incredible shopping promotions, unbeatable hospitality offers, exhilarating activities, and last chances to win amazing prizes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 August 2024: It has been a season to remember with the biggest, most exciting, and best-value edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, bringing everyone in the city thousands of thrilling offers and sensational things to do at pocket-friendly prices. Counting down an epic conclusion of the exceptional summer programme on 1 September, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is inviting residents and visitors to savour one final weekend of exclusive citywide savings, outstanding offers, unlimited experiences, electrifying live entertainment, heartwarming family adventures, and so much more.

Time is running out to unlock the final line-up of extraordinary new surprises, star-studded concerts, side-splitting comedy acts, indoor fitness fun, must-try gourmet gastronomy, unbeatable offers, and so much more. Plus, final few opportunities to win big with remarkable DSS raffles and join thousands of lucky winners who have already walked home with mega prizes.

Here are the best ways to make the most of the final DSS weekend...

DSS FINAL SALE

DSS 2024 has been an endless source of thousands of soaring sales, incredible deals, and exclusive savings citywide. Saving the best for last, residents and visitors have one final chance to bag a bargain with the highly anticipated DSS Final Sale running from 30 August to 1 September . Supercharging the city with extraordinary discounts, more than 550 brands will be offering massive markdowns of up to 90 per cent off at over 2,500 outlets . Savvy shoppers should mark their calendars for this not-to-be-missed shopping weekend brimming with further reductions on leading brands across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, and so much more.

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK

It's the last weekend for foodies to book their tables for unforgettable gourmet gastronomy in the final days of Summer Restaurant Week . Available to exclusively book via OpenTable , more than 60 of Dubai's top dining destinations and renowned restaurants bring an unmissable chance to savour their signature dishes with exclusively designed set-menus at pocket-friendly prices. For just a few more days until 1 September, two-course lunch menus are available for AED 95 , three-course dinner dishes are priced at AED 150 , and select venues are offering breakfast menus for just AED 69. Tables are filling out fast and diners should book now for an exceptional culinary journey across Dubai's finest restaurants across a range of culinary styles, including 11Woodfire and REIF - Time Out Market, Beefbar, Cucina The Palm, Ewaan, SFUMATO, Zengo Dubai, Boardwalk, Cabana On The Beach, NOÉPE, Thiptara, Li'Brasil, and many more.

MOVIE MAGIC AT ROXY CINEMAS

It's the last weekend to explore all the fun beyond the big screen with Movie Magic brought to you by DSS at Roxy Cinemas. Side-splitting is coming to the cinemas on 31 August with Egyptian comic Saleh El Nawawy bringing his stand-up comedy show to Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall, the Middle East's biggest cinema screen. The same day on 31 August, UAE's favourite family entertainer Magic Phil will host his brilliant one-man show at Dubai Hills Mall for a morning full of magic, songs, and nonstop fun. Meanwhile, little LEGO lovers can explore a pop-up LEGOLAND Dubai activation that offers hours of excitement until 1 September.

Visitors can also take home exciting prizes until 1 September with the ongoing Scratch and Win promotion and Lucky Seats campaign. Plus, there are 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways, in celebration of Modesh's milestone 25th anniversary this year. Special appearances from Modesh and Dana

promise even more joy and delight at Roxy Cinemas across the city.

ELECTRIFYING CONCERTS, COMEDY, AND CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS

Whether it's music, comedy, or literature, DSS is hosting one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of live entertainment ever during the city's summer season.

Iranian pop sensation Reza Sadeghi is bringing his silky vocals to Zabeel Theatre on 29 August for an unforgettable night of Persian pop perfection. Celebrating the magic of Bollywood's eternal melodies, Shaan is taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 31 August to deliver hit-packed chartbusters that have defined a generation. Multi-award winning Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar are setting the Coca-Cola Arena stage ablaze on 1 September with rock anthems and unforgettable cover songs spanning pop, funk, and rapcore.

Captivating audiences in a night of riotous laughter will be Tom Alb a n with his debut performance at Zabeel Theatre on 31 August , hosted by the GCC's first Filipina stand-up comedian Imah Dumagay and featuring an opening act by Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali . Another uniquely unforgettable comedy experience awaits visitors to Zabeel Theatre with the venue's first-ever Sudanese Comedy Night on 1 September , featuring Awad Shakespeare , Amouri, Young Doony, Mohamed Ali , and Rizqa.

An enchanting celebration of the written and spoken word for families is coming to City Centre Mirdif on 30 and 31 August with Stories Alive by Emirates Literature Foundation . The free-to-attend sessions will feature renowned children's authors Kathy Urban, Lamya Tawfik , and Helen Farmer as well as mesmerising live performances.

ACTIVE ADVENTURES

There's one more opportunity for fitness fans, families, and friends to get moving this weekend while staying cool indoors with the second DSS indoor mall run. On 1 September, Dubai Festival City Mall is welcoming everyone from recreational runners to fitness enthusiasts of all ages, abilities, and skill levels can beat their personal best or sprint alongside friends and family at the picturesque waterfront shopping destination. Kicking off at 6AM, participants can choose from three courses spanning 2.5km, 5km, or 10km. Registration for this exciting event is open now on the race website.

UNMISSABLE SHOPPING PROMOTIONS

The final leg of DSS brings the curtain down on 10 weeks of the incredible DSS Sales Season that has been offering thousands of exclusive savings on big-name brands this summer. Plus, savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with incredible Back to School deals at leading stores including Jumbo , Sharaf DG , and Emax , as well as at Oasis Centre 's exclusive market showcasing must-have items for the new academic term.

BIG WINS AND MEGA PRIZES

Shoppers should not miss their final chance to win big with exclusive DSS raffles and retail promotions this weekend. The Emirates Skywards Everyday Promotion is giving away up to 1 Million Skywards Miles upon spends of just AED 50 at participating outlets, as well as extra Skywards miles when paying with a partner credit card and triple Miles for new customers. An all-new Jaguar F Pace and 1 million SHARE points is up for grabs with the DSS SHARE Millionaire at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates. Shoppers can drive home in a magnificent GAC GS8 2024 as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 when they spend AED 200 or more at 18 participating malls across the Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG). Brand-new Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes are up for grabs with Dubai Festival City Mall's Spend and Win contest upon spends of AED 300. Weekly draws of an AED 5,000 cash prize await shoppers as part of the Slide into the Summer Surprises shop-and-win promotion when they spend AED 200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah. AED 10,000 in Tickit points can be won each time shoppers make three purchases at participating outlets citywide. And a stunning 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold valued at AED 70,000 is waiting for one lucky shopper who spends AED 300 across WAFI City as part of its Spend and Win campaign. Plus, a massive prize worth up to AED 20,000 is up for grabs for everyone who logs on to the Dubai Summer Surprises website and registers this weekend.



MESMERISING MALL ENTERTAINMENT

The epic Gaming Festival at City Centre Mirdif invites gaming fans for one final weekend of thrilling esports battles, with spends of just AED 50 from any store inside the mall giving shoppers a chance to play for 30 minutes alongside renowned streamers across FC24 (FIFA), Forza, and many more. This weekend marks the last chance for families to step into the immersive world of Transformers at Nakheel Mall ahead of the highly anticipated movie premiere later this year. Dubai Festival City Mall's much-loved music, light, and projection show IMAGINE hosts the final showcase of exclusive summer production. The final week of AstroLab sessions at Ibn Battuta Mall welcome children to unleash their creativity with tech-driven adventures including robot building, LEGO robotics, 3D printing, and Minecraft activities. Mercato Shopping Mall's free slide experience concludes this weekend, alongside a thrilling series of educational science shows, robotics demonstrations, coding and maths workshops , and so much more. The final weekend of live DSS entertainment also awaits visitors to Dubai's outdoor hotspots, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Last Exit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Last Exit Al Qudra, Al Seef, and Boxpark.

Shoppers can also look out for delightful Dubai mascot Modesh who will be making his final appearances of DSS at The View and Dragon Mart on 31 August and Mall of the Emirates on 1 September.

SENSATIONAL DINING AND STAY CAY SAVINGS

Time is almost running out to purchase the exclusive DSS Entertainer , with over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers valid for three months from the date of activation and redeemable every day of the week. Unmissable deals can be unlocked across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, and fitness experiences across Dubai. Friends and families can make the most of the last days of summer deals on fun activities, excursions, and dining at top locations including Triple 7 Dubai, Kidzania, BOUNCE, The Smash Room, JSR Stable Equestrian Club, Crescendo at Anantara, Koko Bay, Mu-Kii Pan Asia Tapas, and many more. Priced at AED 195, users can share DSS Entertainer voucher offers with up to three friends.

The clock is also ticking for thousands of exclusive DSS offers on summer getaways. One final weekend remaining for families to enjoy Kids Go Free offers on everything from discounted hotel stays to fun-filled activities. Couples have until the end of the month to escape into romantic getaways with indulgent dining packages and rejuvenating spa treatments. For GCC and UAE residents , the final days of summer in Dubai bring special rates on exhilarating experiences.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.