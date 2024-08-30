Remigo One By Remigo Electric Outboards Wins Silver In A' Engineering And Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remigo One

Innovative Electric Outboard Motor Recognized for Excellence in Product Engineering and Technical Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of engineering design, has announced Remigo Electric Outboards as a winner in the Engineering and Innovation Awards for their groundbreaking product, Remigo One. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Remigo One within the engineering industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design and technical excellence.Remigo One's recognition in the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the engineering industry. The design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative features and user-centric approach.The Remigo One electric outboard motor stands out in the market with its unique form factor, integrating the motor into a rudder design. This innovative approach enables the Remigo One to be the lightest in its class, weighing a mere 12 kg, while still delivering an impressive 1000W of power. The aluminum unibody construction, rated IP67, ensures vital components are protected against harsh marine environments and rough use, minimizing maintenance and extending product lifetime.The recognition of Remigo One in the A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award serves as a motivator for the Remigo Electric Outboards team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This win may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of electric marine propulsion, fostering the development of more efficient, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious solutions.Remigo One was designed by a talented team consisting of Tjaš Cvek, Valentin Koblar, Ajda Bertok, Jan Rudolf, and Marko Vrtovec from Remigo Electric Outboards. Their collective expertise and dedication to user-centered design have been instrumental in the success of this innovative product.Interested parties may learn more at:About Remigo Electric OutboardsRemigo, d.o.o. is a marine propulsion company with user-centered design and innovation at its core. Its mission is to rethink propulsion systems and the boating experience as a whole, opting for tech solutions that are most sensible from the material and user perspective. The company actively involves various user segments in every step of the design process, believing this is key to success. Remigo Electric Outboards is based in Slovenia.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, making a notable impact on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to highly functional and creative designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise and talent.About A' Design AwardThe A' Product Engineering and Technical Design Award is a renowned competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including product engineers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the engineering and design industries. By participating, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable engineering design skills. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried competition organized across all industries, with entries welcomed from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

