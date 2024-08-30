J&K Assembly Polls: Candidates Face Challenges Of Delimitation, Short Campaign Window

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness first Assembly after a decade, the candidates in fray are finding it difficult to maneuver with the new challenges-redrawing of boundaries of assembly constituencies and short span for campaigning. The only thing which keeps the leaders in fray moving and ticking is the 'positive mood of voters'.

Post delimitation exercise, the boundaries of Assembly constituencies that existed earlier were changed. This resulted in the addition and deletion of booths in the majority of the Assembly constituencies. A large chunk of candidates ready to contest the first phase of Assembly election believe they had never expected to see change in the boundaries of their respective constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is like going to school afresh and starting from grade 1,” National Conference candidate for Bijbehara Assembly constituency, Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri said.“I had never thought I would be going to a village for campaigning that never was part of my constituency. This demographic composition is indeed a challenge for me and I believe for all those in the fray.”

Veeri said Bijbehara has been a bastion of NC till PDP's intrusion.“The constituency always witnessed direct battle between NC and PDP but now a BJP candidate is also in the fray this time,” he said.“Another challenge is that most of the elderly voters have passed away and the young voters I knew 10 years ago, who were in their 20's are now in their 30's and those who were in their 30's are in their 40's. Ten years delay in holding polls is a long time. With my party at the back, I am somehow able to persuade my voters and make them accept my party's agenda and manifesto. But this all isn't a cake walk” He said that some part of his constituency has gone to the Home Shalibugh constituency.

“Despite this, the mood of my voters is positive enough to push me through. Negative perception about NC seems to have changed on ground,” he said.“What is worrisome for me is the shortage of time for campaigning.”

Read Also 15 J&K Candidates Have Crorepati Status ECI Publishes Draft Electoral Roll For Kashmiri Migrants

Young politician and former legislator of Wachi constituency in Shopian Aijaz Mir, who is fighting as an independent candidate after being denied the ticket by the PDP, said post delimitation, his over a dozen booths from the erstwhile constituency have gone to other constituencies.“Traditional demands by the voters-Sadak, Bijli and Pani are there but at same time, there are new concerns and demands. Sale of fake pesticides is a major problem for apple farmers. Likewise, there are issues that need to be resolved by the person who will win,” he said.“One big difference in the upcoming polls, the level of fear has vanished and there is excitement among voters, which keeps my morale high.”

He, however, said fighting polls as an independent is full of challenges.“I am yet to get a symbol. When would I publish my posters and when can I start campaigning. I have only 15 days. This isn't a cakewalk,” Mir said.

CPI (M) leader and former MLA from Kulgam, M Y Tarigami said that post 2019, a lot has changed.

“Not just the boundaries of the erstwhile Assembly constituencies, the number of Assembly seats too changed. Statehood is also lost and there is no word from anybody over its restoration. Though Supreme Court word is there but there is no word from those at the helm at the Centre,” he said.“I am against the parameters used for delimitation. It is not clear what method was adopted for delimitation that added seven seats to Jammu where population is less and one seat to Kashmir where population is more. The situation is altogether different this time around as we are witnessing polls after 10 years.”

About his campaigning, he said he doesn't need to move around a lot as voters know him and he knows them too.“I have my own way of campaigning. I believe in this choked atmosphere, Assembly polls are an opportunity on which we have to cash in,” Tarigami said, adding that“only thing we need is a level playing field.”

Senior BJP leader and party's candidate from Bijbehera Sofi Yousuf said that a lot has changed since 2014 when PM Narendra Modi took reins.“Development is there but there is more scope. There is a change. I could feel the people's aspirations and wishes during my campaigning. They want new leaders and new representation,” he said. On redrawing of boundaries of Assembly constituencies post delimitation, Yousuf said this has unnerved regional party candidates not BJP.

“I believe my constituency has become vast post delimitation. More people means more votes. I am happy,” he said. Sofi, however, admitted that time left is very less given the fact he has 113 villages to cover.“Somehow I manage. Hope I will emerge victorious.”

(



xxxxxxx